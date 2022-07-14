Luna Teams Up with UCI Health to Expand Access to Care with In-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy

ORANGE, Calif. and ROCKLIN, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, has teamed up with UCI Health , to expand access to patient care by providing in-home physical therapy across Orange County, California.

With a focus on evidence-based care, UCI Health is the only academic health system in Orange County and the clinical arm of the University of California, Irvine. Through the collaboration, UCI Health will leverage Luna's platform to coordinate and deliver in-home physical therapy to patients.

Luna offers in-home physical therapy through its licensed therapists (more than 4,000 in 2022). It operates in 42 U.S. markets and 24 states, and partners with some of the most innovative health systems nationally, including Emory Healthcare, SCL Health, UCLA Health, and Scripps Health.

"Patients want and deserve the convenience and safety of in-home care, and our mission is aligned with that of UCI Health to improve access and quality of in-home physical therapy," said Palak Shah, Luna co-founder and head of clinical operations. "We're delivering a high standard of personalized and quality care for patients, while providing relief for health systems operating at capacity and needing more access."

The Luna technology platform seamlessly matches patients to therapists based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. Its broad network of local physical therapists will provide consistent, high-quality care, of the type administered in a traditional outpatient clinic, but from the comfort of a patient's home.

The same therapist will coordinate with the patient until the end of the treatment plan, ensuring consistent and quality care. Between visits, patients use the Luna platform to communicate with their physical therapists, set appointment times, and perform therapist prescribed and monitored exercises.

