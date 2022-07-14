SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds VIVO, NFLX, VMW, and CMAX About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VIVO by SD Biosensor, Inc. ("SDB") and SJL Partners LLC ("SJL"). Under the merger agreement, VIVO shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of VIVO stock owned, leaving SDB owning approximately 60% and SJL owning approximately 40% of Meridian. If you own VIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vivo

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) concerning NFLX growth and customer retention, leading to a significant stock price drop after NFLX revealed in April that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers. If you own NFLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nflx

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VMW by Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $121.40 based upon Broadcom's July 13, 2022 closing price of $481.73. If you own VMW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vmw

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steward Health Care System ("Steward"). Upon completion of the transaction, CMAX will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CMAX's Class A common stock to the equity holders of Steward. If you own CMAX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmax

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law