InventHelp Inventors Develop Hands-Free Design for a Toilet Seat/Lid (RKH-259)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more sanitary means of lifting and lowering a toilet seat and lid," said one of two inventors, from N. Chesterfield, Va., "so we invented the MOTION-ACTIVATED TOILET SEAT. Our design would automatically open and close the toilet seat/lid and it would ensure that the lid and seat is closed until it is ready for use."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free design for a toilet seat and lid. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the seat/lid. As a result, it enhances sanitation and convenience and it helps to reduce the spread of germs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use with no electrical use so it is ideal for households, commercial restrooms and individuals with physical disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

