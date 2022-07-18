Argaux Wine Launches Club Argaux Membership Program

Subscription Options from Luxe CA Wine E-Destination Available Now

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium wine and wine lifestyle e-destination Argaux announced today the launch of its inaugural Club Argaux membership program, offering flexible subscription options perfect for the wine aficionado or novice alike. The female-founded and run Team Argaux is committed to bringing sustainably-sourced hidden gem wines from around the world into the spotlight, and ensuring wine education, discovery and buying is accessible, easy – and above all, fun for all. Consumers are now invited to join the cru and unlock an unrivaled community of food, wine, friendship and fun.

Club Argaux gives consumers exclusive entry to unlimited perks, including their own 'gaux-to personal sommelier, access to highly sought-after allocated wines, preferred member pricing, exclusive private events, seasonal recipe drops, content, city guides and more. Convenient subscription options begin at $20/month and include complimentary shipping nationwide plus access to an Argaux 'Pocket Somm', an expert resource available on email or text. Members may opt-in to exclusive seasonal 6-pack shipments quarterly. All wine is selected seasonally and hand-curated by the Argaux Sommeliers specifically for Club Argaux members.

"We are so excited to announce our brand new, all-access membership program: Club Argaux," said Arden Gilfillan, co-founder Argaux. "We want our community to consider us their friends in wine so we are thrilled to offer a convenient, flexible program built with our consumers' needs in mind. Club Argaux gives us the exciting opportunity to invest in the unparalleled customer service we are committed to providing, and create unique original content and special events curated especially for the Club Argaux community."

"At Argaux, we represent wines that are farmed in an ecologically responsible way and made by people that we like and respect," added Margaux Reaume, co-founder Argaux. "Our goal is to tell the story of the many talented small producers around the world and celebrate their craft with our consumers. Club Argaux is the natural next step, allowing us to build a community of like-minded winos, foodies and travelers."

Born in 2015 in Laguna Beach, California by two best friends with a shared love of home entertaining, Argaux specializes in authentic, hand-curated wines from artisan winemakers. Known for its interactive and experience-based product bundles such as The Argaux Blind Tasting Kit and Argaux Year of Firsts bridal collection, each unforgettable gift is curated by the Argaux Sommeliers and features small production, family-owned and responsibly-farmed wines from around the world. Elevate any gift with Argaux home bar and table essentials sure to please every palate, party and mood.

Limited Club Argaux memberships will be available upon release. All wine and gift bundles are hand-selected by the Argaux Sommeliers and completed with white glove service. Argaux ships nationwide.

ABOUT ARGAUX:

Founded in 2015, Argaux started as a passion project between two forever friends who shared a love for food, cooking, entertaining and what brings it altogether, wine. Born from their own dinner party acclaim, founders Arden & Margaux, soon transformed into Argaux – the luxe wine and wine experience e-destination offering unparalleled customer experience and the most convenient way to not only shop for wine online, but also discover new wines. Inspired by human connection and dedicated to personal service, Argaux delivers educational, engaging and entertaining wine-centric products for every table, every occasion and every day. Visit Argaux.com to open a bottle and celebrate the moments that matter.

