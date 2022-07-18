GRAVITATE'S FUEL SUPPLY & DISPATCH SOLUTION MODERNIZES HUCK’S OPERATIONS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is pleased to announce that Huck's Convenience Stores – AKA Martin and Bayley, INC – are replacing their legacy supply optimization and dispatching software with Gravitate's Best Buy & Dispatch solution.

Huck's, a Midwest convenience store chain with 120+ locations, was searching for partnership opportunities that could enhance their supply and logistics operations and deliver a better experience for drivers, dispatchers and supply managers.

Huck's understands the need to improve productivity and internal decision-making processes to meet market demand in a competitive industry. Their dynamic operations vary in complexity and advancement requires reliable support from a software partner that leverages AI and Automation to deliver end-to-end results.

Paulette Hosick, Huck's Director of Fuels, and a transportation industry veteran, commented, "Given the volatility we're facing with fuel supply and the driver shortage, I was looking for a solution to future-proof our business. Gravitate will help us make better supply decisions and increase the productivity of our drivers and dispatchers. The Gravitate team has a smart but simple solution, and they understand our business."

Gravitate applies AI and Automation to the supply and logistics challenge and helps c-stores keep sites wet with the lowest possible laid-in cost of fuel. Gravitate uses the same innovative technology to maximize the utilization of trucks and drivers, offering a compelling return on investment. Grativate's faster, smoother and more sophisticated solutions have propelled clients to move beyond old challenges.

ABOUT GRAVITATE

Gravitate is a software company that provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision-support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors and refiners get more from their supply chains. Their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes and better engages customers.

ABOUT HUCK'S

In 1960, Bob Martin and Frank Bayley began opening Big John supermarkets in small Southern Illinois towns and branched out to Kentucky and Tennessee. Their first convenience store, HUCK'S, was opened in 1974 in Grayville, IL.

They operate 120+ locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Innovative ideas, hard work and a vision for the future have grown Martin & Bayley, Inc. to one of the country's most financially sound companies, with over 1,500 employees.

Gravitate Contact:

Tom Hunt

Tom@gravitate.energy

(713) 360 9941

