777 Partners Expands 737 MAX Fleet, Ordering Up To 66 More Fuel-Efficient Jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and 777 Partners today announced a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 ultra-efficient, high-capacity 737-8-200s. This is the U.S. investment firm's fifth order for the industry's most fuel-efficient jet in its class, rapidly building its portfolio to as many as 134 737 MAXs since 2021. The two companies announced the order with a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

777 Partners has used the 737 MAX to launch a number of low-cost carriers around the world, with more to follow. Currently, its investments include Flair Airlines, Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier, and Bonza Airline, an Australian start-up that will launch operations this year. The investment firm has earmarked the 737-8-200, which accommodates more than 200 passengers, to grow operations by increasing revenue potential while reducing carbon emissions, fuel consumption and operating costs.

"This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," said Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners. "We are excited about the possibilities the MAX aircraft provide our growing group of carriers to facilitate and democratize low-cost travel around the globe while respecting our commitment to sustainable flying."

"777 Partners is leveraging the cost efficiencies of the 737-8 and 737-8-200 for its diverse network of airlines, while also providing an excellent passenger experience and meeting sustainability goals," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "777 Partners has had tremendous success establishing new carriers worldwide with the 737-8, and the 737-8-200 will allow for continued growth as an even more efficient addition to its portfolio."

The 737 MAX delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics. The airplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to jets it replaces.

777 Partners is a Miami-based private investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals. Founded in 2015, 777 Partners strategically invests across six broad industries: insurance; consumer and commercial finance; litigation finance; direct lending; sports, media and entertainment; and aviation. The firm seeks to acquire and build operating businesses that generate long-term, high quality predictable cash flows for its proprietary balance sheet, while consolidating operations across like businesses to create efficiencies and economies of scale. 777 Partners invests at all stages of the business cycle and targets companies accretive to its existing portfolio.

Bonza is Australia's new, and only independent low-cost airline takes off in 2022*, enabling Australians to explore more of their own backyard, and at low-cost prices. Bonza's initial route map includes 27 routes to 17 destinations. Ninety three per cent of Bonza routes are not currently served by any airline and ninety six percent not currently served by a low-cost carrier. The only place to book direct is on the FlyBonza App. *Subject to regulatory approval.

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare and greenest airline. Flair's mission is to democratize air travel for all Canadians providing affordable airfare that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

