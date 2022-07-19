Hiller Measurements Continues to Expand Model-Based Design with New ProteusATE Cable and Harness

With ProteusC&H, Hiller Measurements can now design, manufacture, test, and ship custom cables in as little as 4 weeks using in-stock components

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements today announced ProteusATE Cable and Harness (ProteusC&H), a model-based platform providing custom design and expedited delivery of cables and harnesses for mission-critical applications at scale.

Mitigate Risk with Supply Chain-Vetted Components

Hiller Measurements' clients have custom requirements for complex harnesses. Anticipating these requirements, the company based ProteusC&H on an ever-expanding catalog of connectors, wire, and associated components, all supply-chain vetted and pre-modeled for expedited design. ProteusC&H removes the substantial supply-chain and schedule risk common among other vendors.

Explore the new ProteusC&H Catalog now: https://www.proteusate.com/catalog/

"With supply chain issues causing headaches for aerospace, defense, and telecom organizations requiring custom equipment, it was vital for Hiller to create a design and manufacturing capability built on readily available, fully modeled components." said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "We've put strategic supply chain agreements in place for ProteusC&H components to ensure minimal schedule risk, while digitally threading the library to our modern manufacturing lines, delivering robust quality in every cable or harness."

Minimize Non-Recurring Design and Setup Charges

Using ProteusC&H to design harnesses takes a fraction of the time of traditional design methods. Given this, harnesses designed wholly from the ProteusC&H catalog require little to no non-recurring expense to develop, providing enormous leverage to the client needing a small run of complex assemblies.

Accelerate Schedules Using Model-Based Design

Lastly, ProteusC&H is digitally threaded to Hiller Measurements' modern manufacturing lines, designed for high-mix, low-to-medium-volume production of ProteusC&H assemblies. This modernized manufacturing capability reduces manufacturing time by more than half, removes un-scheduled rework, and increases overall product quality of traditional production methods.

This announcement follows the announcement of ProteusRF Sim, a model-based design tool for evaluating real-world performance of complex RFIUs using digital-twin design, and furthers Hiller Measurements commitment to using model-based design to deliver quality at speed for clients.

Explore ProteusC&H

Explore the catalog of available cables and connectors by visiting https://www.proteusate.com/catalog/

For additional questions, or to request specific components for the strategic supply chain agreements that ProteusC&H catalog products offer, visit https://www.hillermeas.com/capabilities/proteusate-cables-and-harnesses.

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Austin, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent and partnerships, Hiller Measurements provides complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams. Hiller Measurements' customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

