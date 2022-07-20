Creatd Releases Vocal's First Ever Original Podcast, 'Write Here, Write Now' along with Inaugural Brand Sponsor

Scrivener , the top writing app for novelists, authors, and screenwriters worldwide. Company secured inaugural sponsorship from, the top writing app for novelists, authors, and screenwriters worldwide.

'Write Here, Write Now' is produced by leading creative audio production agency Pod People, which has previously launched successful podcasts for brands such as Netflix, Vogue and Bon Appétit.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal and Creatd Studios, today announced the release of its first podcast, ' Write Here, Write Now: A Vocal Podcast '. The series' first eight-episode run is hosted by Erica Wagner—an author, critic, and former literary editor of The Times—and features a selection of original stories sourced from Vocal's extensive network of creators.

Creatd's venture into the podcast space is motivated by its ongoing commitment to invest in its creators and provide additional routes to build their visibility, audiences, and earnings. Commented CEO Laurie Weisberg, "Creatd exists at the intersection of creativity and commerce, where we are able to identify and elevate creators. These modern-day change-makers, many of whom are on Vocal, now have another platform through our new podcast initiative for getting noticed and turning their passions into potential new income opportunities."

Additionally, the Company has secured commercial sponsorship for the podcast's first season from Scrivener , a software company founded by writers for writers that has evolved into the go-to app for thousands of writers worldwide. Scrivener is used every day by best-selling novelists, screenwriters, non-fiction writers, students, academics, lawyers, journalists, and translators, by providing everything they need to start writing and keep writing.

To further increase the reach of Vocal's creators, and to support good causes, 'Write Here, Write Now' is actively building a network of partners. The Company is proud to initially partner with Reading Partners to promote literacy in schools across the nation. With over 11,000 volunteers and 8,000 students in its network, Reading Partners has been serving inner city communities for over 20 years through hands-on reading instruction.

The second season of 'Write Here, Write Now' will serve as an audio companion to the Vocal+ Fiction Awards print anthology, due to be published early next year in partnership with the UK-based publisher Unbound .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

