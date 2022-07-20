Mixpanel Surpasses 1,000 Companies Graduating its Free Startup Program

Mixpanel Makes Startup Program Available to More Companies, Introduces Free Company KPIs Dashboard Template to Help Startups Measure Metrics that Matter

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the leading product analytics solution powering more than 6,000 of the world's most innovative digital companies, today announced that more than 1,000 companies have graduated Mixpanel for Startups , a free program that helps startups find product-market fit faster by giving them up to $50,000 in free credits a year, worth up to 430 million monthly events—more than double the number offered by comparable programs. To celebrate the milestone, Mixpanel is expanding eligibility for the program and introducing a free Company KPIs Dashboard Template —nine out-of-the-box, fully customizable reports that make it easy for all companies to measure metrics that matter.

Today, we are seeing high inflation, increasing interest rates, war in Europe, and signs that we could be headed for an economic downturn of an unknown duration. Capital is becoming increasingly scarce and startups must think twice about how they deploy their resources. In times like these, product analytics becomes indispensable, showing startups what is and isn't working with their websites and apps, what to prioritize, and what to invest in.

"Even in the best conditions, very few startups make it. That's why we introduced Mixpanel for Startups in 2020," said Mixpanel VP of Product Neil Rahilly. "In just two years, it has become the world's most comprehensive product analytics program and we've given $25 million in free credits to help more startups succeed. It's a dream come true to be working with so many startups, and to see them using their product analytics dashboards to secure funding. I'm so excited to celebrate this milestone by making the program available to more startups and introducing our new Company KPIs Dashboard Template."

Mixpanel for Startups

Starting today, Mixpanel is expanding the criteria for startups that want to join: now every startup under five-years-old that has raised up to $8 million is eligible to apply for Mixpanel for Startups .

Paris headquartered healthtech app May is a graduate. It has provided more than 100,000 soon-to-be parents with access to pediatricians, midwives, and pediatric nurses since its launch in 2020. The company uses Mixpanel to better understand how customers use its product and make more informed decisions about its product roadmap, which has resulted in monthly user growth of more than 10 percent and a doubling in user retention. Being able to easily capture and visualize its growth metrics also supported May's pitch to investors during Q2 2022, helping the app secure $3.3 million in additional funding.

"Before Mixpanel, we made decisions based on conversations with users. Now we have dashboards measuring metrics including conversion, user growth, and stickiness," said May Co-Founder Antoine Creuzet. "Mixpanel is an absolutely critical tool—it gives us valuable insights into what our users want, which has helped us find product-market fit faster and made fundraising much easier. But most importantly, it has instilled within us a confidence that we truly know our business inside and out."

Company KPIs Dashboard Template

The Company KPIs Dashboard Template is available for free today to all Mixpanel customers. It includes a number of features that make it easier for startups in different industries and geographies to quickly get started with product analytics and measure engagement, retention, and growth metrics.

It's easy to get started. Companies only need two events in Mixpanel—a signup or session start event and a value moment event. The template also includes a new feature called Mixpanel Primers. The three primers link directly from the template dashboards and provide how-to's for interpreting the reports, as well as explanations for why certain metrics matter and what "good" looks like.

The Company KPIs Dashboard Template takes the guesswork out of determining which metrics to measure. It helps companies quickly answer questions like:

How many users are experiencing value in my product?

Who are my most engaged users?

Which channels generate the most signups?

How many of my engaged users come back?

The template also produces investor-worthy, intuitive, and fully-customizable public and private dashboards so that everyone can benefit from the insights.

"Mixpanel's Company KPIs Dashboard Template puts metrics at our fingertips that we didn't even think to measure," said Kelvin Yu, founding engineer at Zage . "It only took five seconds to set up our KPIs dashboard, and the reports were very easy to understand and take action on."

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has an award-winning employee experience and culture, with offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

