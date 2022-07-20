RESET Bioscience Announces Retail Launch at SHOWFIELDS

The Leaders in Water Based Wellness Debut at "The Most Interesting Store in the World"

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESET Bioscience, an advanced wellness company that powers premium, natural ingredients with Powered by Santé™ lipid encapsulation technologies for maximum absorption, is excited to announce its distribution partnership through SHOWFIELDS' online shopping experience and at their Miami, FL retail location.

Located at 530 Lincoln Road, SHOWFIELDS' Miami offers a one-of-a-kind experience that exudes the ethos of the vibrant city. With a revolutionary and rotating display of direct-to-consumer, mission-driven products, SHOWFIELDS aims to engage customers and evoke new feelings that redefine modern consumerism through products, art, and events.

"The heart of RESET Bioscience is loyal to creating revolutionary breakthroughs rooted in science to bring cleaner, more efficacious wellness solutions directly to our consumers through innovative products,," says Ashley Ferguson, President of RESET. We are proud to partner with SHOWFIELDS to bring our groundbreaking wellness products to Miami's progressive shoppers in an interactive shopping experience coinciding with major happenings including Miami Swim Week and Art Basel."

The lifestyle discovery store will carry a rotating lineup of RESET's leading wellness products based on time of year and popularity, with the first installation beginning in July and running through August. The in-store and online retail debut includes RESET's 2oz on-the-go wellness shots offered in a Sample Pack and individual shots for Hydration , Brain Health , and Energy alongside RESET's award-winning Balance CBD Drink Drops and Function CBG Drops .

RESET Bioscience can be purchased online at SHOWFIELDS.com or instore in Miami, Florida beginning Monday, July 18, 2022 through January 23, 2023.

About RESET:

RESET products, featuring Powered by Santé® Delivery Technology, empower you to RESET your wellness ritual with efficacious solutions to support you from morning until night. Designed for maximum bioavailability of premium ingredients and uniquely water based, like your body, RESET products are expertly formulated by Ph.D. scientists to be active where you need it so you can actually absorb it. Their line of wellness products are inspired by nature and backed by science, formulated and tested to pharmaceutical standards, and proven to be shelf-stable for 12+ months. RESET is currently available to purchase at select retailers, such as SHOWFIELDS Miami, as well as nationwide online at RESETbioscience.com , SHOWFIELDS.com , and Amazon .

Recent Awards:

About SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

