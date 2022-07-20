Universal Technical Institute to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 3, 2022

PHOENIX, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading provider of transportation and technical training programs, today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Jerome Grant, chief executive officer, and Troy Anderson, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (844) 881-0138 (domestic) or (412) 317-6790 (international). A live webcast of the call will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu . Please go to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call webcast will be archived for fourteen days at https://investor.uti.edu . Alternatively, the telephone replay can be accessed through August 17, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 8868532.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 15 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

Media Contact:

Alanna Vitucci

Public Relations Director

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(480) 710-6843

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Davis Snyder

Alpha IR Group

(312) 445-2870

UTI@alpha-ir.com

