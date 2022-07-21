Penske Truck Leasing Opens New, State-of-the-Art Facility in Monroe, Ohio

READING, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Monroe, Ohio. Located at 100 Clark Boulevard this new facility expands Penske's capability to support this growing Ohio market and allows increased aid to the large territory between its Sharonville and Dayton sites.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"This state-of-the-art facility brings the full Penske-experience, showcasing our strong commitment to the community and ability to cultivate with the growing market," said Tim Burke, the Midwest area vice president for Penske Truck Leasing. "I extend my appreciation to our customers – allowing us to grow, and the dedication of our staff – maintaining service excellence throughout the process."

The location is 14,520 square-feet and sits on 5.96 acres. It features three service bays plus an automatic truck wash bay, a two-lane fuel island and in-floor heating.

Penske currently employs approximately 20 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, fueler and wash bay attendants, customer service representatives, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Monroe area and at other Penske locations across North America visit penske.jobs for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 387,000 vehicles and serves customers from approximately 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing