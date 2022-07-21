Planful Continues Record-Breaking Growth with 2022 First Half Results

New Customer Acquisition Growth and Product Innovations Come on the Heels of Successful User Conference, "Perform 2022"

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced exceptionally strong momentum through the first half of 2022. Multiple growth records were achieved including customers added, subscription bookings, and customer retention rates. The company also held a successful in-person Perform conference in Las Vegas.

Subscription bookings beat the previous best-ever quarter by more than 20%, while customer expansion bookings surged 41% year-over-year as customers continue to extract more value from Planful, expanding use cases to all corners of the business. Planful's channel business continued its impressive growth, increasing bookings by 47% year-over-year, expanding the partner network by 25%, and adding new customers around the globe, including: Speedcast Communications Inc., Mejuri, Tea Forté, Globo, Togetherwork, and Carbon Health.

Planful and its employees continued to receive industry and analyst recognition in the first half of the year, including:

The company earned Great Place to Work® certification for its operations in the U.S., Canada , India , and the UK.

Planful Predict was also recognized as a finalist for a prestigious CODiE Award in the "Best Emerging Technology" category.

Planful's People team earned a Gold Globee® award for "Human Resources Department of the Year".

Both Planful and CEO Grant Halloran won Stevie Awards for the second consecutive year in the "Company of the Year — Financial Services" and "Maverick of the Year" categories.

Planful earned top product scores from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in the "Financial Performance Management" and "Integrated Planning and Analytics'' categories.

Planful was named an Experience Leader in the 2022 Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® report.

"The first half of 2022 was another big step upward for the Planful team, partners, and customers," said CEO Grant Halloran. "This momentum is a result of a ton of innovation and business operations transformation in the last few years. Finance and accounting professionals are desperate to modernize their data and process infrastructure, and do that in a very cost effective and speedy manner. Our team and partners are making that possible and I'm really proud of the hard work they continue to do on behalf of our customers."

During May's Perform 2022 user conference, the company announced the availability of Predict: Projections , the latest addition to its AI functionality within the platform. Planful also unveiled a new experience for business users to update plans, forecasts, and budgets within the platform, reducing friction across the business, along with platform improvements that bring titanium-level security, increase performance, and enable greater scalability. Planful's 2022 Customer Award winners were announced at the event:

Innovation Award: Vail Resorts

Impact Award: Horizon Therapeutics

Advocacy Award: Ellucian Company

Rookie of the Year: Kin + Carta

"Planful helps us accelerate close and consolidation cycles, improve reporting and create more accurate plans and forecasts as we grow," said Robby LeBourveau, Director of Finance at ProMach, a global conglomerate and innovator in packaging machinery solutions. "Planful makes us more resilient as an organization, and the platform's ability to perform and scale as we grow means we can continue to rely on Planful to drive business decisions with real-time data from across the organization."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

