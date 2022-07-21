Tegus Adds Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Accounting Officer to its Leadership Team

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus, the world's-leading research platform for institutional investors, today announced the addition of two key executive hires to the Tegus leadership team.

Lisa Akhionbare joins Tegus as Chief Accounting Officer. Previously, Lisa was the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Vroom where she scaled the accounting organization from 12 to nearly 100 team members. During her time at Vroom, sales revenue grew from less than $600M per year to more than $3.4B per year. Lisa also led the Operational Accounting team through Vroom's IPO in June 2020. Prior to her career at Vroom, Lisa led a variety of teams at PwC, Comcast, EMS, and Hearst Media.

Adam Johnson joins Tegus as Chief Revenue Officer and will have responsibility for leading the company's global sales organization as the company continues through hypergrowth. Adam was previously SVP of Sales at ActiveCampaign where he developed a sales organization that helped the company grow revenue nearly 10x during his tenure. Prior to his tenure at ActiveCampaign, Adam spent over 6 years at Salesforce where he helped launch and lead Salesforce's Chicago office and was promoted to Vice President of Commercial Sales.

"Adam and Lisa's proven track records leading companies to operate with rigor as well as global and scaled success will be critical as Tegus enters our next stage of hypergrowth," said Michael Elnick, Tegus Co-founder and Co-CEO. "Adam and Lisa will help us continue to attract and develop the very best talent and we're thrilled to welcome them to Tegus."

Tegus empowers top investors and companies across the globe to outperform the market by surfacing the once-hard-to-get qualitative insights, critical public financial data, and customized expert calls—all on an integrated, modern Saas platform. With the largest database of proprietary content in the private and public markets, Tegus delivers insights no other provider can, including access into startups, privately held companies, seed stage companies, and more.

Tegus is the world's leading company and industry intelligence platform. With real-time access to the most comprehensive database of 1:1 expert interviews, workflows to surface and analyze data from SEC filings and other public data, as well as expert interview services, Tegus streamlines the way institutional investors and businesses conduct research. The company serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies.

