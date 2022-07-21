Yext Recognized as a Leader in 27 of G2's Summer Grid® Reports

Hundreds of positive reviews have earned Yext the #1 spot in several software categories, including Local Listing Management for the eighth consecutive quarter.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in 27 of G2's Summer '22 Grid® Reports, which measure a company's market presence and performance based on real user ratings.

Overwhelmingly positive feedback citing outstanding customer service and innovative products has propelled Yext to the number one spot in several software categories, including Local Listings Management, Reputation Management, Enterprise Search, and E-Commerce Search. In addition to these report placements, Yext picked up a number of badges for "Best Results," "Easiest to Use," "Highest User Adoption," and "Users Most Likely to Recommend."

"Our continued recognition on G2 in multiple categories is a testament to our platform's unique ability to deliver an exceptional end-user experience across digital channels," said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "Real feedback from our customers is invaluable, especially as we evolve and seek new ways to provide value to organizations that are looking to become more efficient with their time and resources."

Recent customer reviews highlight how Yext has been able to lower costs and drive efficiencies by serving as a centralized platform from which to manage digital experiences:

User in SEO "We used Yext for our website with BBVA and they were more than capable of providing what we needed in terms of search, local listings, and much more." -

User in Customer Experience "Everything is in one place. Events, Location listings, reviews, FAQs, etc. I went to a recent client summit and saw how I could be using the platform more. I'm excited to start implementing what I learned." -

User in Digital Experience "If you're looking to reduce labor/vendor costs but still increase your team's efficiency, don't wait another day to explore Yext and its benefits for your company!" -

Learn about G2's methodology or read more reviews directly from Yext users here .

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway, and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

