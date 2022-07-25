CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DENISE PAULONIS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, today announced the appointment of Denise A. Paulonis to its board of directors, effective August 1, 2022. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 13 members.

"We are pleased to welcome Denise to the Conagra Brands board," said Richard H. Lenny, chair, Conagra Brands. "Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Denise's extensive leadership experience driving growth, supply chain innovation, e-commerce capabilities, and product innovation within the consumer products market."

Denise Paulonis said, "It's an exciting time to be part of Conagra Brands. I look forward to working with the board and management team to help drive growth and development across the company's roster of iconic brands."

About Denise A. Paulonis

Denise A. Paulonis is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, where she leads the company's growth agenda, drives supply chain modernization, advances digital commerce capabilities, and delivers product innovation to the market. Prior to Sally Beauty, Ms. Paulonis served as Chief Financial Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Michaels Companies, and in various leadership roles within the finance and investor relations functions of the Michaels Companies, PepsiCo, and Procter & Gamble.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: Dan Hare

312-549-5355

Daniel.Hare@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Melissa Napier

312-549-5002

IR@conagra.com

