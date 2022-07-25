Heritage Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce Second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022, followed by a 9:30 am ET conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1- 888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258
Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.
Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.
Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
Investor Contact:
Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
klusk@heritagepci.com
Mike Houston and Julia Ward
Lambert
HRTG@lambert.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.