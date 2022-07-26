Existing Drug Tests Can Detect Delta-8-THC--The Latest Cannabis Craze

New findings presented at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cannabis derivative delta-8-THC grows in popularity, it's important for drug tests to be able to detect and differentiate it from delta-9-THC—the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breaking research showcased at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo demonstrates that common drug testing methods can do just that.

(PRNewsfoto/AACC) (PRNewswire)

Over the last few years, use of delta-8 has been rising in popularity in the U.S. for two reasons. The first is that it's known for giving users a milder high than regular marijuana, and the second is that delta-8 is unregulated at the federal level, which means that it's legal in most states where cannabis use is still banned. However, because delta-8 products are unregulated, many contain toxic manufacturing by-products that make it more dangerous than delta-9-THC. In light of this, testing for delta-8 is needed to discourage people from taking these contaminated products as a way to circumvent drug tests. Testing is also needed to monitor the spread of delta-8 and to inform public health efforts to craft better regulations for it.

With this in mind, a team of researchers led by Uttam Garg, PhD, of Children's Mercy, Kansas City and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, conducted research to see if tests that detect delta-9-THC can also detect delta-8. To do this, Garg's team spiked negative urine samples with various concentrations of delta-8 (10-50 ng/mL) and analyzed these samples with a standard approach for detecting cannabis use. First, they screened the samples with a commercial cannabinoid immunoassay, then they followed this with confirmatory testing using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS).

Garg's team found that the cannabinoid immunoassay yielded positive results for all samples with delta-8 concentrations of 30 ng/mL and higher. The GC-MS method also identified delta-8. The latter is especially significant because delta-8 and delta-9-THC are very similar at a molecular level, but the GC-MS method was able to distinguish between them due to a difference in something known as retention time. The researchers confirmed these findings in a patient sample containing delta-8.

"With our methods, we can detect both delta-8 and delta-9 isomers and distinguish delta-9 from delta-8," Garg said. "If someone is using delta-8-THC, the immunoassay we are using and likely other immunoassays which are out on the market will detect it. Once an immunoassay positive sample has been identified, then you need a chromatographic method to separate delta-8 and delta-9 because they are very similar structurally. That's what we did in our lab—we used immunoassay for initial screening and GC-MS to separate and distinguish the two compounds."

Abstract Information

AACC Annual Scientific Meeting registration is free for members of the media. Reporters can register online here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/aacc0722/media/landing.asp

Abstract A-302: Can current immunoassay and gas-chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS) methods for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol carboxylic acid (Δ9-THC-COOH) detect Δ8-THC-COOH? will be presented during:

Scientific Poster Session

Tuesday, July 26

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (presenting author in attendance from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.)

Poster Hall, Clinical Lab Expo show floor

McCormick Place Convention Center

Chicago

