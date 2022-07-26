RippleMatch Announces The Winners of its 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, is proud to announce the winners of its 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.

From hundreds of nominations submitted by recruiting and HR professionals, RippleMatch narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition and highlighted the rising stars, innovators, and exceptional leaders across 18 categories. Now, after more than 15,000 votes cast by the public, RippleMatch is excited to announce the winners who are making their mark on campus recruitment, innovating in their fields, and leading with empathy.

"We are excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards, who were part of an impressive class of nominees," said RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers. "These individuals have gone above and beyond in the early talent space, and we are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments and contributions."

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!

View the list of first place winners below, and all winners here:

Exceptional Leader Award Winners

B2B Technology: Lauren Terrill, Lumen Technologies

Consumer Technology: Jennifer Newbill, Dell Technologies

CPG & Retail: Megan Umberger, Sleep Number



Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Transportation: Sherry McCaskill, Toyota Motors North America

Finance, Business, Professional & IT Services | Large Companies: Malini Agarwal, Blackstone

Finance, Business, Professional & IT Services | Small-to-Midsize Companies: Ashley Silva, Global Atlantic Financial Group

Talent Innovator Award Winners



CPG & Retail: Taryn Thompson, Walmart Inc.

B2B Technology: Aliyah Fulton, DocuSign

Consumer Technology: Kallen Mobley, Viasat

Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Transportation: Jenna Roland, Schneider Electric

Health, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices/Technology: Lindsey Daniels, UnitedHealth Group

Marketing, Advertising, Media & Entertainment: Ashley Marks, Electronic Arts

Finance, Business, Professional & IT Services | Large Companies: Andrew Jones, Navy Federal Credit Union

Finance, Business, Professional & IT Services | Small-to-Midsize Companies: Daniel Fu, Bill.com

Rising Star Award Winners

2 or Less Years of Work Experience: Jessica Lane, SRS Distribution

3-5 Years Work Experience | Large Companies: Treyce Simmons, Navy Federal Credit Union

3-5 Years Work Experience | Midsize Companies: Amanda Ballesteros, Affirm, Inc.

3-5 Years Work Experience | Small Companies: Waverly Heurtelou, Cockroach Labs

