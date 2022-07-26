Sanofi partners with Howard University in an unprecedented pharmacy fellowship program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to address disparities in underrepresented communities, Sanofi has announced a collaboration with Howard University College of Pharmacy for a two-year post-professional Doctorate in Pharmacy fellowship program. Sanofi's goal is to hire fellows into permanent full-time positions at the company, marking the first time a Howard University College of Pharmacy industry partner has committed to post-fellowship employment.

Set to begin in the second half of 2022, the program will award ten PharmD graduate students an opportunity to participate in practical learning experiences across multiple research and development fields, including oncology, rare diseases, neurology, immunology, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, clinical and operations, as well as US medical, public policy and patient advocacy.

John Reed, MD., Ph.D.

Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi

"At Sanofi, we recognize that work-force diversity correlates strongly with creativity, successful problem solving, and visionary innovation. This collaboration with Howard University will allow us the opportunity to foster the next generation of scientists from historically underrepresented communities. We look forward to working with the fellows as they begin their training and become Sanofi team members who will undoubtedly help contribute to frontier innovations as we bring the next generation of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide."

Sanofi employees represent the variety of Sanofi's patients, customers and partners, which builds a better understanding of needs and forges stronger connections. An inclusive culture unleashes our potential, increases innovation, improves our products and makes us better all around. For example, by facilitating the increased participation of diverse populations in clinical trials, Sanofi is striving to aid in the improvement of social equity and human health. With these beliefs and ambitions, the company is honored is to begin this collaboration with Howard University College of Pharmacy. The fellows' contributions will help to bolster Sanofi's mission and our diverse top-tier talent pipeline, and empower scholars to pursue STEM research in the future.

Anthony K. Wutoh, Ph.D., R.Ph.,

Howard University Provost and Chief Academic Officer

"We look forward to the partnership with Sanofi, a global leader in healthcare innovation, and the launch of this unique fellowship program. Howard University is among the nation's largest producers of African-American students who complete doctorates in science, technology, engineering, and physical sciences. The Sanofi fellowship will allow promising graduates to gain real-world experience while contributing to a field that has historically overlooked and undervalued people of color."

The fellowship program with Howard University College of Pharmacy is part of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, which set new objectives in June 2021 to be achieved by 2025. The strategy is built around three key pillars: building representative leadership, creating a work environment where employees can bring their whole selves and engaging with the company's diverse communities. Earlier this year, Sanofi took additional steps forward in its DE&I strategy by introducing a DE&I Board, joining the Novartis Beacon of Hope program, and fostering the creation of Global Employee Resource Groups framework.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations

Sally Bain | + 1 617 834 6026 | sally.bain@sanofi.com

Evan Berland | +1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com

Kate Conway | + 1 508 364 4931 | kate.conway@sanofi.com

Investor Relations

Eva Schaefer-Jansen | + 33 7 86 80 56 39 | eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com

Arnaud Delépine | + 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com

Corentine Driancourt | + 33 6 40 56 92 21 | corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com

Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com

Priya Nanduri | +1 617 764 6418 | priya.nanduri@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com

Howard Media Relations

Sholnn Freeman | sholnn.freeman@howard.edu

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Sanofi