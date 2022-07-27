HOLD ME BACK PODCAST EARNS COMMON SENSE SELECTION SEAL

Common Sense Media Selects Hold Me Back As One of First Podcasts To Earn Highly Revered Recognition For Diverse Representations, Positive Messages and Positive Role Models

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold Me Back, a debate-based podcast hosted by a spirited son and father duo, has been selected as one of the first podcasts to earn the Common Sense Selection distinction from Common Sense Media, the leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families.

Hosted by 17-year-old son, Aidan, and father, Ash, Hold Me Back has helped thousands of families bridge the generational gap on issues relevant to tweens and teens, such as youth sports, grades, device time, privacy, social media, college admissions, money and more.

"It's humbling, and frankly unbelievable, to see the positive impact the Hold Me Back podcast is having on so many families," said Aidan Eldifrawi, founder of Hold Me Back. "As a kid, my parents used Common Sense Media for guidance, and I could never have imagined that one day Hold Me Back would earn their endorsement and highest honor."

According to Common Sense Media, Hold Me Back is "an eye-opening podcast great for teens and adults to listen to together. It bridges the generational gap between kids and their parents in a real and empathetic way." Common Sense Media also notes that Hold Me Back stands out for diverse representations, positive messages, and positive role models.

"Hold Me Back is really about creating a safe environment for healthy debates," said Ash Eldifrawi, co-host of Hold Me Back. "Our goal is to show what active, respectful listening looks like when two people are genuinely seeking to understand each other's unique context and point of view, even on the most divisive topics."

In each episode of Hold Me Back, Aidan and Ash discuss why the topic is relevant; share the research they've uncovered; have a healthy, often spirited, debate; and then in a section called "You Convinced Me," they talk about what the other person convinced them of on the topic. They conclude each episode negotiating a new social contract on the topic.

A tremendous amount of research goes into every topic debated, with each episode taking about 40-50 hours to complete.

Aidan and Ash have received dozens of notes from families, teachers, coaches and counselors about the positive impact the podcast has made in their lives, including how they regularly share Hold Me Back with others when life's tough topics come up in everyday conversations.

Season 3 is in the works with topics including Mental Health, Drinking and Music. Stream Hold Me Back on your favorite streaming platform.

About Hold Me Back

Hold Me Back is a unique son-and-father podcast that's helping thousands of families bridge the generational gap on charged topics for so many families. Hold Me Back was launched in 2020 by Aidan Eldifrawi and his dad, Ash. Within weeks of the podcast's launched, it quickly gained fans and followers around the world, soon becoming one of the top 1% of podcasts globally. In each episode, Aidan and Ash Eldifrawi hash out a new contract between generations, forcing them to violate comfort zones on today's most charged topics: social media and screen time, bullying and loneliness, inequality and privilege, sex and drugs, education and etiquette, even politics, religion, and sports. All to uncover a path toward greater harmony and a hopeful future for the next generation.

About Common Sense Media

Common Sense Media, the leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families, recognizes outstanding entertainment with an official Common Sense Selections seal for quality and impact. Common Sense Selections include age-appropriate media with the potential to spark family conversations, entertain families of all kinds, and have a positive, lasting effect on society.



