KORE Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE (PRNewsfoto/KORE Wireless) (PRNewswire)

KORE management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast Event: Link

U.S. dial-in: (877) 407-3039

International dial-in: (215) 268-9922

Conference ID: 13731223

The conference call and a supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link and for download via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.korewireless.com.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Contacts

KORE

Media and Investors:

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@korewireless.com

+1-678-392-2335

Investors:

Matt Glover, Alex Thompson

Gateway Group, Inc.

KORE@gatewayir.com

+1-949-574-3860

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KORE Wireless