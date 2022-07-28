Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2022
- Second quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2022
- Total assets of $11.1 billion increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased 2% compared to December 31, 2021
- Return on average assets was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021 and 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022
- Net interest margin was 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.75% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.62% in the first quarter of 2022
- Tangible book value per common share of $19.70 increased 25% compared to $15.73 in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $18.70 in the first quarter of 2022
- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.07% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021
- During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased $3.9 million of its common shares
- On May 5, 2022, the Company completed a $214 million Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) securitization of 14 multifamily mortgage loans secured by 24 mortgaged properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction
CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11. This compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.06 in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 in the first quarter of 2022.
"We have continued to successfully manage our capital, liquidity, and resources to maximize returns in the second quarter as we expanded the reach of our products and services, while also minimizing our credit risk. With a tangible book value of $19.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.20% and efficiency ratio of 29.6% in the quarter, we have established significant momentum and anticipate continued strength in the second half of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Achieving these superior results can be attributable to the tremendous efforts of our employees who operate with an entrepreneurial spirit and focus on continuous improvement. Their successes have led to an expansion of our business platforms in a unique and powerful way that has benefited all our customers. We also believe that we are still in the early stages of reaping all the revenue opportunities from our investments."
Net income of $53.9 million for the second quarter 2022 increased by $2.5 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $16.8 million, or 23%, increase in interest income and a $7.0 million higher fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. These increases were partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in interest expense, a $6.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $4.8 million increase in noninterest expense, and a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.
Net income for the second quarter 2022 increased by $3.8 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.2 million, or 17%, increase in interest income and a $3.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans. These increases were partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, a $3.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.9 million increase in noninterest expense.
Total Assets
Total assets of $11.1 billion at June 30, 2022 increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased 2%, compared to December 31, 2021. Both periods reflected significant increases in loans, primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare financing portfolio.
Return on average assets was 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $37.5 million at June 30, 2022 increased $5.3 million compared to March 31, 2022 and increased $6.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increases compared to both periods were primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios and also reflected a contingent reserve related to a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series securitization transaction. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.
Non-performing loans were $4.8 million, or 0.07%, of loans receivable at June 30, 2022, compared to compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $8.3 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $823.9 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased $682.9 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposits.
Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $844.8 million, or 222%, from March 31, 2022 and decreased $935.1 million, or 43%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $258.1 million at June 30, 2022 decreased by $153.4 million compared to March 31, 2022 and decreased by $774.5 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $7.6 million, or 12% compared to $64.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.
- Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 22 basis points compared to 2.68%.
- Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 28 basis points compared to 2.75%.
Interest Income of $89.3 million increased 23% compared to $72.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.
- Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $737.5 million, or 9%, compared to $7.9 billion.
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 53 basis points compared to 3.46%.
Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased $9.2 million, or 115%, compared to $8.0 million. Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $8.1 million, or 121%, compared $6.7 million, reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.
- Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $33.9 million, essentially unchanged compared to $7.4 billion.
- Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 45 basis points compared to 0.36%.
Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $6.3 million, or 19%, compared to $32.9 million, primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in loan servicing fees, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.6 million was in the Banking segment and $0.1 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
- Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.
Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased $4.8 million, or 17%, compared to $28.2 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.
- The efficiency ratio of 29.6% increased 66 basis points compared to 29.0%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $6.3 million, or 10% compared to $65.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.
- Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 35 basis points compared to 2.55%.
- Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 41 basis points compared to 2.62%.
Interest Income of $89.3 million increased $13.3 million, or 17%, compared to $76.0 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.
- Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $593.4 million, or 7%, compared to $8.0 billion.
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 35 basis points compared to 3.64%.
Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased 68% compared to $10.3 million. Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $6.0 million, or 68%, compared to $8.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.
- Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $682.5 million, or 8%, compared to $8.0 billion.
- Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points compared to 0.44%.
Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $4.6 million, or 13%, compared $34.6 million, primarily due to a $3.6 million, or 20%, increase in gain on sale of loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $4.3 million was in the Banking segment and $3.3 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
- Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.
Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased 6% compared to $31.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.
- The efficiency ratio of 29.6% decreased 129 basis points compared to 30.9%.
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30
March 31
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 10,714
$ 9,853
$ 14,030
$ 14,352
$ 13,745
Interest-earning demand accounts
247,432
401,668
1,018,584
788,224
388,304
Cash and cash equivalents
258,146
411,521
1,032,614
802,576
402,049
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
3,520
4,798
5,888
5,923
6,507
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
323,046
324,280
569,239
634,027
461,914
Available for sale securities
336,814
314,266
310,629
301,119
315,260
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
39,130
28,804
29,588
70,767
70,767
Loans held for sale (includes $16,801, $14,567, $48,583, $26,296 and $26,623, respectively, at fair value)
2,759,116
2,289,094
3,303,199
3,453,279
2,955,390
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $37,474, $32,102, $31,344, $29,134 and $28,696, respectively
7,033,203
5,976,960
5,751,319
5,431,227
5,444,227
Premises and equipment, net
35,085
34,559
31,212
31,423
31,384
Servicing rights
130,710
121,036
110,348
105,473
98,331
Interest receivable
26,184
23,499
24,103
21,894
22,068
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
1,441
1,574
1,707
1,843
1,990
Other assets and receivables
123,815
104,356
92,947
76,637
55,800
Total assets
$11,086,055
$9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$9,881,532
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 444,461
$ 461,193
$ 641,442
$ 824,118
$ 814,567
Interest-bearing
7,855,277
7,014,628
8,341,171
8,123,201
7,225,011
Total deposits
8,299,738
7,475,821
8,982,613
8,947,319
8,039,578
Borrowings
1,440,904
879,929
1,033,954
809,136
701,373
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
19,414
30,695
19,170
21,681
18,819
Other liabilities
97,460
75,644
87,492
64,019
62,698
Total liabilities
9,857,516
8,462,089
10,123,229
9,842,155
8,822,468
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 43,106,505 shares, 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares and 43,175,399 shares
136,671
137,882
137,565
137,200
136,836
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 250,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary share)
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
Retained earnings
737,789
694,776
657,149
610,267
560,083
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(8,070)
(6,304)
(1,454)
262
(4)
Total shareholders' equity
1,228,539
1,188,503
1,155,409
1,109,878
1,059,064
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$11,086,055
$9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$9,881,532
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q22
2Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 1Q22
vs. 2Q21
Interest Income
Loans
$
85,994
$
72,196
$
68,276
19 %
26 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
1,449
2,245
2,724
-35 %
-47 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
917
701
833
31 %
10 %
Available for sale - tax exempt
—
—
9
—
-100 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
284
269
392
6 %
-28 %
Other
626
601
204
4 %
207 %
Total interest income
89,270
76,012
72,438
17 %
23 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
14,768
8,813
6,683
68 %
121 %
Borrowed funds
2,471
1,474
1,348
68 %
83 %
Total interest expense
17,239
10,287
8,031
68 %
115 %
Net Interest Income
72,031
65,725
64,407
10 %
12 %
Provision (credit) for credit losses
6,212
2,451
(315)
153 %
-2072 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
65,819
63,274
64,722
4 %
2 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
21,564
17,965
25,122
20 %
-14 %
Loan servicing fees, net
9,607
9,731
1,727
-1 %
456 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,350
1,858
3,079
-27 %
-56 %
Syndication and asset management fees
1,599
614
480
160 %
233 %
Other income
5,051
4,429
2,447
14 %
106 %
Total noninterest income
39,171
34,597
32,855
13 %
19 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,475
21,293
18,869
6 %
19 %
Loan expenses
1,184
1,211
1,921
-2 %
-38 %
Occupancy and equipment
2,011
1,814
1,808
11 %
11 %
Professional fees
1,594
1,303
779
22 %
105 %
Deposit insurance expense
670
759
651
-12 %
3 %
Technology expense
1,304
1,236
971
6 %
34 %
Other expense
3,719
3,417
3,184
9 %
17 %
Total noninterest expense
32,957
31,033
28,183
6 %
17 %
Income Before Income Taxes
72,033
66,838
69,394
8 %
4 %
Provision for income taxes
18,098
16,696
17,977
8 %
1 %
Net Income
$
53,935
$
50,142
$
51,417
8 %
5 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(5,729)
(5,728)
(5,659)
—
1 %
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
48,206
$
44,414
$
45,758
9 %
5 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.12
$
1.03
$
1.06
9 %
6 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.11
$
1.02
$
1.06
9 %
5 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,209,824
43,190,066
43,174,220
Diluted
43,335,211
43,360,034
43,311,488
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
158,190
$
143,793
10 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
3,694
5,860
-37 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
1,618
1,187
36 %
Available for sale - tax exempt
—
20
-100 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
553
776
-29 %
Other
1,227
351
250 %
Total interest income
165,282
151,987
9 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
23,581
12,783
84 %
Borrowed funds
3,945
2,834
39 %
Total interest expense
27,526
15,617
76 %
Net Interest Income
137,756
136,370
1 %
Provision for credit losses
8,663
1,348
543 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
129,093
135,022
-4 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
39,529
53,742
-26 %
Loan servicing fees, net
19,338
9,678
100 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
3,208
7,195
-55 %
Syndication and asset management fees
2,213
535
314 %
Other income
9,480
5,641
68 %
Total noninterest income
73,768
76,791
-4 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
43,768
40,143
9 %
Loan expenses
2,395
4,444
-46 %
Occupancy and equipment
3,825
3,435
11 %
Professional fees
2,897
1,201
141 %
Deposit insurance expense
1,429
1,322
8 %
Technology expense
2,540
1,908
33 %
Other expense
7,136
5,814
23 %
Total noninterest expense
63,990
58,267
10 %
Income Before Income Taxes
138,871
153,546
-10 %
Provision for income taxes
34,794
40,146
-13 %
Net Income
$
104,077
$
113,400
-8 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(11,457)
(9,416)
22 %
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
92,620
$
103,984
-11 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
2.14
$
2.41
-11 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
2.14
$
2.40
-11 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,220,198
43,166,223
Diluted
43,367,875
43,293,599
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q22
2Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 1Q22
vs. 2Q21
Noninterest expense
$ 32,957
$ 31,033
$ 28,183
6 %
17 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
72,031
65,725
64,407
10 %
12 %
Noninterest income
39,171
34,597
32,855
13 %
19 %
Total income
$ 111,202
$ 100,322
$ 97,262
11 %
14 %
Efficiency ratio
29.64 %
30.93 %
28.98 %
(129)
bps
66
bps
Average assets
$ 9,820,878
$ 10,436,448
$ 9,609,957
-6 %
2 %
Net income
$ 53,935
$ 50,142
$ 51,417
8 %
5 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.55 %
0.48 %
0.54 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
2.20 %
1.92 %
2.14 %
28
bps
6
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
23.05 %
22.37 %
27.61 %
68
bps
(456)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 19.70
$ 18.70
$ 15.73
5 %
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.67 %
8.40 %
6.88 %
(73)
bps
79
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2Q22
2Q22
2022
2022
2021
vs. 1Q22
vs. 2Q21
Net income
$ 53,935
$ 50,142
$ 51,417
8 %
5 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(5,729)
(5,728)
(5,659)
—
1 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 48,206
$ 44,414
$ 45,758
9 %
5 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,215,891
$ 1,173,837
$ 1,031,246
4 %
18 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,361)
(17,495)
(17,916)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(350,320)
—
3 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 836,381
$ 794,193
$ 663,010
5 %
26 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
23.05 %
22.37 %
27.61 %
69
bps
(455)
bps
Total equity
$ 1,228,539
$ 1,188,503
$ 1,059,064
3 %
16 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,286)
(17,419)
(17,835)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(362,149)
—
—
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 849,104
$ 808,935
$ 679,080
5 %
25 %
Assets
$ 11,086,055
$ 9,650,592
$ 9,881,532
15 %
12 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,286)
(17,419)
(17,835)
-1 %
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 11,068,769
$ 9,633,173
$ 9,863,697
15 %
12 %
Ending common shares
43,106,505
43,267,776
43,175,399
—
—
Tangible book value per common share
$ 19.70
$ 18.70
$ 15.73
5 %
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.67 %
8.40 %
6.88 %
(73)
bps
79
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
Noninterest expense
$ 63,990
$ 58,267
10 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
137,756
136,370
1 %
Noninterest income
73,768
76,791
-4 %
Total income
$ 211,524
$ 213,161
-1 %
Efficiency ratio
30.25 %
27.33 %
292
bps
Average assets
$ 10,126,963
$ 9,780,487
4 %
Net income
$ 104,077
$ 113,400
-8 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
1.03 %
1.16 %
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average assets
2.06 %
2.32 %
(26)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
22.72 %
32.72 %
(1,000)
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 19.70
$ 15.73
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.67 %
6.88 %
79
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
Net income
$ 104,077
$ 113,400
-8 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(11,457)
(9,416)
22 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 92,620
$ 103,984
-11 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,194,981
$ 942,566
27 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,428)
(17,986)
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(362,149)
(289,058)
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 815,404
$ 635,522
28 %
Annualization factor
2.00
2.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
22.72 %
32.72 %
(1,000)
bps
Total equity
$ 1,228,539
$ 1,059,064
16 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,286)
(17,835)
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
0 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 849,104
$ 679,080
25 %
Assets
$ 11,086,055
$ 9,881,532
12 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,286)
(17,835)
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 11,068,769
$ 9,863,697
12 %
Ending common shares
43,106,505
43,175,399
—
Tangible book value per common share
$ 19.70
$ 15.73
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.67 %
6.88 %
79
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 367,540
$ 910
0.99 %
$ 1,460,486
$ 870
0.24 %
$ 788,002
$ 596
0.30 %
Securities available for sale - taxable
330,759
917
1.11 %
305,600
701
0.93 %
285,536
833
1.17 %
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
—
—
—
—
1,363
9
2.65 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
198,349
1,449
2.93 %
349,027
2,245
2.61 %
416,559
2,724
2.62 %
Loans and loans held for sale
8,643,276
85,994
3.99 %
8,049,877
72,196
3.64 %
7,905,766
68,276
3.46 %
Total interest-earning assets
9,539,924
89,270
3.75 %
10,164,990
76,012
3.03 %
9,397,226
72,438
3.09 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(33,401)
(31,023)
(28,778)
Noninterest-earning assets
314,355
302,481
241,509
Total assets
$9,820,878
$10,436,448
$9,609,957
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
3,849,876
6,945
0.72 %
4,015,709
2,204
0.22 %
4,473,251
1,362
0.12 %
Savings deposits
238,944
62
0.10 %
230,702
33
0.06 %
205,884
38
0.07 %
Money market
2,626,973
6,567
1.00 %
2,710,961
5,252
0.79 %
2,197,750
4,175
0.76 %
Certificates of deposit
639,556
1,194
0.75 %
1,080,438
1,324
0.50 %
512,316
1,108
0.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,355,349
14,768
0.81 %
8,037,810
8,813
0.44 %
7,389,201
6,683
0.36 %
Borrowings
749,628
2,471
1.32 %
589,597
1,474
1.01 %
523,942
1,348
1.03 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,104,977
17,239
0.85 %
8,627,407
10,287
0.48 %
7,913,143
8,031
0.41 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
402,328
518,140
590,886
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
97,682
117,064
74,682
Total liabilities
8,604,987
9,262,611
8,578,711
Shareholders' equity
1,215,891
1,173,837
1,031,246
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$9,820,878
$10,436,448
$9,609,957
Net interest income
$72,031
$65,725
$64,407
Net interest spread
2.90 %
2.55 %
2.68 %
Net interest-earning assets
$1,434,947
$ 1,537,583
$1,484,083
Net interest margin
3.03 %
2.62 %
2.75 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
117.70 %
117.82 %
118.75 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 19,556
$ 11,492
$ 10,971
$ 31,048
$ 22,932
Mortgage Warehousing
11,868
13,159
21,448
25,027
50,631
Banking
25,932
28,764
21,741
54,696
44,766
Other
(3,421)
(3,273)
(2,743)
(6,694)
(4,929)
Total
$ 53,935
$ 50,142
$ 51,417
$ 104,077
$ 113,400
Total Assets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 330,676
$ 293,286
$ 296,129
Mortgage Warehousing
2,836,998
2,863,907
3,977,537
Banking
7,835,152
6,409,943
6,929,565
Other
83,229
83,456
75,407
Total
$ 11,086,055
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loan Type
Multi-family
19,623
$ 14,953
$ 21,408
$ 34,576
$ 44,244
Single-family
406
457
1,872
863
6,085
Small Business Association (SBA)
1,535
2,555
1,842
4,090
3,413
Total
$ 21,564
$ 17,965
$ 25,122
$ 39,529
$ 53,742
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
$ 900,585
$ 752,447
$ 781,437
Residential real estate
876,652
858,325
843,101
Multi-family financing
3,236,917
2,876,005
2,702,042
Healthcare financing
1,262,424
850,751
826,157
Commercial and commercial real estate
695,158
567,971
520,199
Agricultural production and real estate
90,070
90,688
97,060
Consumer and margin loans
8,871
12,875
12,667
7,070,677
6,009,062
5,782,663
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
37,474
32,102
31,344
Loans receivable
$ 7,033,203
$ 5,976,960
$ 5,751,319
Loans held for sale
2,759,116
2,289,094
3,303,199
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 9,792,319
$ 8,266,054
$ 9,054,518
View original content to download multimedia:
