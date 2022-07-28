Pivotree and Leading Industrial Buying Group IBC Announce New Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Partnership

Leveraging advanced DM technology and data expertise Pivotree to ensure ambitious data goals are achieved

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has been selected since March 2022 by IBC Industrial Supply Plus Inc ("IBC") to provide end-to-end data management services that will assist them in delivering organized, sustainable content to drive customer satisfaction. Pivotree's team of experts will support IBC in conversion of SKU's and support the ongoing data cleansing process utilizing Pivotree's proprietary IP Platform to automate the classification, data mapping, and normalization of supplier data into the IBC PIM data standards.

IBC is an industrial buying group and provider of Maintenance, Repair, Operating and Production (MROP) supply chain solutions. IBC leverages the individual strengths of its buying group members to drive overall business success for Manufacturers, Independent Distributors and End Users. Its network includes Independent Distributor locations throughout North America and in parts of Canada and Mexico.

"Data management is a foundational component of any retailer's digital transformation journey and a strategic pillar of Pivotree's frictionless commerce strategy," Vincent Maurici, Vice President, Strategy & Solutions, Pivotree. "IBC recognized the need for Pivotree as an experienced strategic partner to help them realize their ambitious data management and digital transformation goals, that will enable them to provide distributor members, supplier partners, and end-user manufacturers, with a frictionless experience to support their success."

"In our line of work, having a consistent data supplier partner with the technology to quickly scale and onboard product information in an automated manner has been invaluable in reducing our costs and ensuring we get normalized rich-content data to our distributor as quickly as possible,'' said Scott Bebenek, Vice President Industrial Buying Group, IBC. "We're confident we've found that partner in Pivotree because of their capability to handle enterprise and product data content from start to finish and we've been very pleased with the quality and turnaround time of their work thus far."

Pivotree is equipped to design and deliver all the aspects of the product content lifecycle which helps to enhance customer experience and loyalty. Pivotree will implement a content personalization strategy to encourage content quality improvement and develop more engaging digital experiences for IBC clients.

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

