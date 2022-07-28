PPL Foundation awards $450,000 in grants to nearly 100 eastern and central Pennsylvania nonprofits

Grants to support education; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainable communities

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PPL Foundation today announced $450,000 in grants to nearly 100 nonprofit organizations throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania as part of the Foundation's Sustaining Grants program, which supports efforts to build sustainable communities, enhance education and promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The PPL Foundation is committed to strengthening communities through innovative approaches that address critical social challenges," said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. "We're proud to work together with our nonprofit partners year-round to improve the lives and well-being of residents in the communities we serve."

The latest round of grants will support programs ranging from STEM summer camps and student learning centers to initiatives that address food insecurity and organizations promoting revitalization, sustainability and equity. A complete list of grant recipients is available online.

The PPL Foundation's next grant cycle, which awards grants focused on major new initiatives and expansions of programs that align with the foundation's focus areas, will begin in August. Applications for grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 will be accepted Aug. 1 through Sept. 15.

Since its creation in 2015, the PPL Foundation has donated $20 million to strengthen communities and support the great work of hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Please visit www.pplcares.com to learn more.

About the PPL Foundation

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation empowers communities by supporting student success from cradle to career; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion; and promoting the development of vibrant and sustainable communities throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit pplweb.com.

