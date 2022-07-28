Ric Flair's Wooooo! Wings Virtual Restaurant Opens in Nashville Ahead of 'Last Match'

16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall-of-Famer partners with technology company Kitchen Data Systems. Wooooo! Wings opens its first locations in Nashville, TN.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Flair and Kitchen Data Systems announced today that Wooooo! Wings, a new Delivery-1st restaurant brand, is open for business with locations in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Wings Virtual Restaurant Opens in Nashville Ahead of his ‘Last Match’. The 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall-of-Famer has partnered with technology and services company Kitchen Data Systems to launch its new Delivery-1st restaurant brand. Wooooo! Wings opens its first locations in Nashville, TN, with plans for rapid expansion throughout the U.S. (PRNewswire)

The launch coincides with the weekend of "Ric Flair's Last Match," taking place on Sunday, July 31st. After selling out The Nashville Fairgrounds in less than 24 hours, the event has moved to the 7,000+ seat Nashville Municipal Auditorium. "Ric Flair's Last Match" is being produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide exclusively on FITE.

Wooooo! Wings' legendary flavors and world championship wings are prepared by Kitchen Data Systems' (KDS) KitchPartner restaurants. KitchPartners belong to a network managed by KDS' proprietary software, which matches member restaurants with celebrities to launch new virtual dining experiences, bringing extra revenue streams for both brands and their restaurant KitchPartners.

Customers will be able to order from the Wooooo! Wings menu via Uber Eats or Postmates, starting in Nashville and southern cities, then available throughout the U.S.

"I love chicken wings and I really love flavors that hit you like a chop to the chest," said Flair. "To be the man, you've got to beat the man, and these championship wings and legendary flavors from Wooooo! Wings are THE MAN!"

Wooooo! Wings jumps into the restaurant ring at an inflection point in the food industry, which saw a marked rise of delivery during COVID-19. At least once a week 80M U.S. households order delivery or takeout meals, while UBS' Evidence Lab projects the market to hit $365B by 2030. The Wooooo! Wings menu, developed by "Team Flair" in conjunction with KDS' in-house chef, celebrates one of the sport's most charismatic characters with flavors that match his personal brand. The virtual restaurant opens with competitive advantages, bringing a reach of over 25M+ weekly from a combination of Ric Flair's podcast, social media accounts and those of his "To Be the Man" podcast's network, Podcast Heat.

"We're thrilled to bring the Wooooo! Wings virtual brand to life," commented Mike Jacobs, CEO and Founder of KDS. "With Wooooo! Wings, the flavors will be as legendary as Mr. Flair. KDS is all-in on virtual brands and all-in on Wooooo! Wings."

