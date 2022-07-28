Sage closes $9M to improve senior living facilities & reshape caregiving with data

Operating system for long-term care uses data-driven approach to drive down incident response time by 70%, and improve care for residents

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage , a technology company committed to reinventing care for older adults, has raised $9 million in seed funding to offer caregivers a modern operating system to replace outdated and inefficient tools inside senior living facilities. Sage is led by co-founders Raj Mehra, Ellen Johnston, and Matt Lynch, who met through Palantir Technologies and its network, and bonded over shared experiences in witnessing loved ones struggle with receiving care.The seed round was led by Goldcrest Capital, and includes participation by existing investors ANIMO Ventures , Distributed Ventures , and Merus Capital.

Sage is a software platform that captures essential data to prevent emergencies and improve quality of life. Sage works by connecting older adults to caregivers when they need help. Caregivers use the Sage platform to coordinate incident responses and triage quickly and effectively. Care managers use the data collected by Sage to understand the evolution of a resident's needs in real-time, view staff performance metrics such as incident response time, and prevent emergencies through proactive care.

"I saw first-hand the challenges that my grandmother had in retaining her independence as she aged. At the same time, her caregivers had limited tools to support their efforts, and it wasn't sustainable. Each and every day, we hear stories about how our technology is improving lives. I am proud of our team who is committed to giving the industry best-in-class software to keep older adults safer and give caregivers leverage in their day-to-day care," says Raj Mehra, co-founder and CEO at Sage.

With Sage some of the largest owners of senior housing in the United States have been able to reduce emergency response times by an average of 70% , while also increasing staff satisfaction by over 50% . Currently care is often assessed subjectively and infrequently, leading to inaccurate care plans that can result in emergencies. Per the World Health Organization, each year approximately 30-50% of people living in long-term care institutions experience a fall, which frequently results in an ER visit. With the help of Sage data, managers can identify anomalies and trends to proactively address issues before a resident requires urgent attention.

"We've been deeply impressed by how Sage has transformed the lives of caregivers and care for older adults in a short period of time. With the population of older adults expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050, older adults deserve greater attention and technology like Sage to live longer and better lives," says Adam Ross, Partner at Goldcrest Capital.

This latest round of funding will go towards expanding a mission-driven team passionate about protecting older adults, building out the platform, and scaling Sage's impact on older adults and caregivers.

About Sage

Sage is an operating system that replaces nurse call systems. Older adults and caregivers are connected through best in class hardware and software solutions. Sage seamlessly captures essential data that saves lives, from identifying health anomalies and increases in level of care, to understanding staff performance. Sage's data platform captures data and generates insights to help facilities make better care decisions for residents while empowering managers to operate facilities more efficiently. For more information about Sage, please visit www.hellosage.com

