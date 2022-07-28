Sonoma Raceway Turns to Redwood in Spectacular Hospitality Project

Turn 11 showcases redwood's warmth and beauty

SONOMA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of California's world-famous wine country is Sonoma Raceway, a world-class motorsports facility. To better cater to corporate clientele, Sonoma Raceway built a luxurious hospitality facility featuring clear redwood pattern stock and S4S material from Humboldt Sawmill Company.

Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway incorporates extensive use of Humboldt Sawmill clear redwood pattern stock and S4S material on both the exterior façade and interior finishes. (PRNewswire)

Sonoma Raceway

Home to one of six road courses on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race schedule, the Sonoma Raceway property encompasses 1,600 acres in total. The track itself is a 2.52-mile, twelve-turn road course (1.999-mile, 10-turn for NASCAR and ARCA), and a 1/4-mile modern dragstrip that hosts a stop on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

Beyond the two major event races, Sonoma Raceway features an expansive industrial park housing more than 70 motor sports-based businesses. The facility is also home to the Sears Point Racing Experience -- the official racing school of Sonoma Raceway -- as well as the Sonoma Raceway Karting Center. In total, the track hosts year-round racing events, as well as thriving venue and track rental programs.

Humboldt Sawmill

Recognizing a need for upgraded spectator amenities, in particular shade on hot summer days during major event race weekends, Sonoma Raceway invited Humboldt Sawmill Company to become a corporate partner. The partnership blossomed over the years centering around extensive use of redwood lumber and timbers throughout the property, most notably on the 135-foot Real. Strong. Humboldt Sawmill Deck at Turn 2, as well as on numerous redwood pergolas throughout the track.

Turn 11

In June 2021, Sonoma Raceway announced it had broken ground on a 19,000 square foot upgraded hospitality facility overlooking the hairpin Turn 11 on the road course. Completed in time for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend, the Turn 11 facility offers a luxury indoor/outdoor hospitality and viewing experience on major event race weekends and is available as an exclusive venue rental for corporate outings, community events, tradeshows, meetings, and parties.

Designed by Perkins Eastman's Charlotte studio and built by Tilton Pacific Construction, the Turn 11 facility incorporates extensive use of Humboldt Sawmill clear redwood pattern stock and S4S material on the exterior eaves and interior paneling. The redwood material also wraps large steel beams spanning the interior ceilings. The front entrance barn doors and additional pergolas on the front lawn complete the use of Humboldt Sawmill redwood on the Turn 11 project.

"We worked closely with Speedway Motorsports (owner and operator of Sonoma Raceway), Perkins Eastman, and Tilton Pacific Construction to specify and deliver the redwood for this impressive project. We couldn't be happier with how the project turned out, and more importantly, how happy the client is," said Sam Patti, VP, Sales for Humboldt Sawmill Company.

Patti continues, "The building is pretty simple with an open, modern aesthetic and lots of glass for optimal views of the track. The beauty and warmth of the redwood give the space an intimate feel and carry through the redwood theme evident throughout the Sonoma Raceway property."

Commercial and hospitality businesses interested in upgrading their facilities with the beauty and warmth of redwood are encouraged to contact Humboldt Sawmill for additional information.

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Collectively providing 900 employees and their families with excellent wages and benefits in rural communities of the Western USA. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway offers a premium, luxury hospitality and viewing experience on major event race weekends as well as at year-round racing events at the track. The facility is available as an exclusive venue rental for corporate outings, community events, tradeshows, meetings and parties. (PRNewswire)

The beauty and warmth of Humboldt Sawmill redwood give the 19,000 square foot Turn 11 facility an intimate feel. (PRNewswire)

Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC manufactures and distributes environmentally certified redwood and Douglas-fir lumber, timbers, and uppers. (PRNewswire)

