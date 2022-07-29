160 Driving Academy Hosts Virtual Career Fair & Hiring Week 2022

EVANSTON, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy is hosting a Virtual Career & Hiring Fair from August 1st to August 5th. We are hiring nationally for roles across all teams and departments within the company including remote, on-site, and hybrid opportunities spanning 43 states.

As the largest and fastest growing vocational school in the industry, 160 Driving Academy is radically improving the trucking industry. We are constantly looking for high-quality candidates and performers and now is the perfect time to join our team. Current positions include, but are not limited to, Virtual Classroom, CDL A Trainers, Sales Representatives, Data Analyst, Branch Managers, Client Accounts, IT Engineers, Call Center Reps and more! To see our full list of openings and learn more, visit our Careers page to schedule your personal interview time slot.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000/annual, with tremendous growth potential

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2022 alone, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 130-school system. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have entrusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, the 160 Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

