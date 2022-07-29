Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

'BARBIE GIRL' AND AQUA'S ICONIC ALBUM 'AQUARIUM' TURNS 25 YEARS THIS YEAR

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Aqua's debut album 'Aquarium' and iconic global hit 'Barbie Girl'. This will be celebrated and marked by an exclusive re-release of the album on September 9th via Universal Music Enterprises.

Aquarium by Aqua - Cover Art
Aquarium by Aqua - Cover Art(PRNewswire)

'Barbie Girl' was released as a part of their ground-breaking debut album 'Aquarium' in 1997, the hit made everyone sing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World," while it also catapulted Aqua into the public consciousness.

Not only did the group gain attention for their iconic music, but their cartoonish universe with blue hair, spikes, and wild outfits also made them a true symbol of the late 90s.

Having sold 33 million albums and gained worldwide attention, Aqua stands as a one-of-a-kind moment in Danish music history worth celebrating.

PRE-ORDER LINK
TRACK LIST:
  1. Happy Boys & Girls
  2. My Oh My
  3. Barbie Girl
  4. Good Morning Sunshine
  5. Doctor Jones
  6. Heat Of The Night
  7. Be A Man
  8. Lollipop (Candyman)
  9. Roses Are Red
  10. Turn Back Time
  11. Calling You
  12. Didn't I

Media Contact:
James Boss
james@reybee.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barbie-girl-and-aquas-iconic-album-aquarium-turns-25-years-this-year-301596127.html

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.