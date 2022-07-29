DeRucci Advertised on the China Screen at New York City's Times Square, Appreciating the Supports of the Global Consumers

BEIJING, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Rucci Healthy Sleep Co., Ltd. (001323.SZ), as the collector of global healthy sleep resources, has advertised a poster on the China Screen at New York City's Times Square recently, appreciating the supports of consumers over years. De Rucci Healthy Sleep Co., Ltd. is known by committing to the research of healthy sleep for 18 years, and this is the first officially external communication since DeRucci listed on the stock market.

DeRucci considers "Delight Consumers" to be the serving proposition and "Make People Sleep Better" to be the company's mission. It is an enterprise which is always consistent with consumers. Therefore, DeRucci invited a consumer representative to join the listing ceremony, and conveyed the gratitude to consumers in many cities around the world.

After listed successfully, the years of achievements in DeRucci products, service and the culture of healthy sleep start to surface, and attract more attention of the world. The "smart megafactory" in China integrates with automatic intelligent equipment and industrial process, with the intelligent management platform, which can make precisely consumer-designed products. The T10 AI mattress can accommodate itself intelligently and monitor people sleep status, which has set a high standard for the whole industry. In terms of culture, DeRucci has persevered in the Global Cultural Tour of Healthy Sleep for 14 years. The Global Cultural Tour of Healthy Sleep has already been to 18 countries and 53 cities, where they experienced the culture of healthy sleep with consumers.

Caption: At New York Times Square the China Screen, DeRucci appreciated the supports of consumers.

Caption: DeRucci intelligent digital factory

