Empowering Better World with Technology, Hisense and FIFA Create a Perfect Future through Long-term Collaborations

QINGDAO, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27th, Dr. Lan Lin, Chairman of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., and Franjo Bobinac, Vice President of Hisense International Co., Ltd., were invited to visit and meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and executives at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. This was the first official meeting between Hisense and FIFA, and both organizations had in-depth communication on the long-term collaborations and toured around FIFA headquarters.

Technology for Better Life, Creating a Perfect Tournament Experience

Before FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ kicked off, FIFA headquarters welcomed the world's first Dual Color 100-inch 4K Hisense Laser TV L7. Today, Hisense successfully obtained FIFA's recognition and again installed 3 new Laser TVs at FIFA headquarters. Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, through its state-of-art technology, Hisense presented a higher level of tournament viewing experience with the world's first Tri-Chroma Laser TV L9G for FIFA headquarters. During the meetings, executives from both sides enjoyed an exciting tournament together using Hisense Laser TV L9G.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed at the Hisense Open Day event before, "Hisense's compelling products and cutting-edge technology will provide football fans with an amazing viewing experience. Through technological innovation, we will join forces to bring fans an unforgettable FIFA World Cup."

In addition to receiving recognition from FIFA, Hisense Laser TV has also gained recognition from many global consumers. As Hisense's premium product, Hisense Laser TV has appeared in international events such as the Harvard China Forum and the United Nations Chinese Day, and entered the royal family in UAE, becoming one of consumers' best choices. From January to June this year, Hisense Laser TV sales in Australia, France, Canada, and other overseas markets have exceeded last year's annual sales.

Building a Sustainable Future through Close Collaboration

Hisense has focused on social responsibility and striving to contribute further to sustainable global development. Embracing the same philosophy as FIFA, Hisense has also cooperated with FIFA Foundation, committing to charity and sustainable development.

In September 2022, Hisense will participate in the FIFA Football for Schools Event, bringing a fun and educational workshop for South African children to give them more emotional support while increasing global environmental awareness, also engaging the public to build a sustainable planet for a greener future.

Hisense has always been adhering to sports marketing and forming intensive collaborative partnerships with FIFA. Benefiting from its sponsorship position, Hisense's brand strength and awareness increased substantially, successfully expanding its global business. In 2022, Hisense has been ranked 7th in KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese Global Top 50 Brand Builders and 1st in the Home Appliances category. Driven by globally integrated R&D capability, Hisense consistently launched technological products, contributing to Hisense's revenue reaching 73.1 billion RMB from January to May 2022.

At FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense will work closely with FIFA to bring better tournament experiences to global consumers.

