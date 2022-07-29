Twenty-three Georgia Urology physicians receive Top Doctors honors in Atlanta magazine

Drs. John Abbott, Roosevelt Allen, Ronald Anglade, Emily Blum, Daniel Canter,

ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three physicians from Georgia Urology –the largest urology practice in Georgia – rank among Atlanta's Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine's July issue. Georgia Urology urologists consistently appear on the list, which annually honors notable physicians among the area's healthcare landscape.

This year those physicians are: Drs. John Abbott, Roosevelt Allen, Ronald Anglade, Emily Blum, Daniel Canter, Carl Capelouto, Wolfgang Cerwinka, Bert Chen, Shuvro De, Walter Falconer, Michael Garcia-Roig, Froylan Gonzalez, Mark Haber, Andrew Kirsch, Lewis Kriteman, Lambda Msezane, Warren Todd Oberle, Joel Rosenfeld, Hal Scherz, Edwin Smith, Shaya Taghechian, Jerry Yuan, and Barry Zisholtz. In fact, Georgia Urology physicians make up a majority of the urology category on the 2022 Atlanta magazine Top Doctors list.

Atlanta magazine creates its list from a roster of doctors selected by Professional Research Service's (PRS) database. A total of 1,098 physicians appear on the publication's 2022 list. These doctors represent the following counties in Georgia: Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, and Rockdale. PRS creates its list by conducting an online peer-review survey of physicians in the metro Atlanta area. Physicians are asked to nominate fellow physicians they deem the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies, and rating services.

According to Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology, the honor aligns with the practice's goal of attracting and developing outstanding urologists and thought leaders who provide the best care to patients.

"We appreciate the recognition of our doctors as they continuously work hard to offer excellent patient care," says Dan Fellner. "At Georgia Urology, we're fortunate to have many of the top urologists in the state. Patients who choose our practice can rest assured they will be treated with the utmost expertise and compassion."

Dr. John Abbott practices at Georgia Urology's Fayetteville office. He completed his undergrad summa cum laude at Duke University. He graduated magna cum laude from Emory University Medical School. He then completed an internship in General Surgery at Emory University and his residency at Emory University Department of Urology. In addition to general urology, Dr. Abbott's areas of expertise include robotic surgery, urologic oncology, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and erectile dysfunction. He also specializes in the treatment of enlarged prostate (BPH), utilizing procedures such as Greenlight laser photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP) and UroLift. Dr. Abbott is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association. He is also involved in the Southern Crescent Robotic Surgery Program.

Dr. Roosevelt Allen Jr. practices at Georgia Urology's Lawrenceville, Monroe, and Snellville offices. He graduated from Clark Atlanta University with honors. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia, where he was selected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical school honor society. Dr. Allen performed his general surgery internship and residency at the University of Tennessee at Memphis. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology.

Dr. Ronald Anglade practices at Georgia Urology's Duluth, Lawrenceville, and Snellville offices. Dr. Anglade received his undergraduate degree from Brown University in Providence, RI and his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn (Downstate Medical Center). He completed a residency in surgery and urology at the Boston University School of Medicine. He stayed on in Boston as faculty and received additional training by Dr. Irwin Goldstein, one of the world's experts in sexual dysfunction. He also completed a postgraduate fellowship in male infertility and microsurgery. His research interests include genetic causes of male infertility and penile implants, a treatment option for erectile dysfunction. In 2014, Dr. Anglade completed the first UroLift System in Georgia. His high level of training and experience with the procedure was highlighted by receiving the UroLift Center of Excellence in 2021, a designation awarded to urologists who have demonstrated outstanding care for men suffering from enlarged prostate/benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Dr. Emily Blum practices at Georgia Urology's Midtown and Sandy Springs offices. Dr. Blum graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College with special honors in Biology and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She received her medical doctorate from Boston University where she graduated cum laude and was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha. She completed her residency at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Dr. Blum continued her training as the A. Barry Belman Pediatric Urology Fellow at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Dr. Blum's research projects focused on utilizing artificial intelligence to assist in analyzing radiographic studies. She continues to pursue her interest in medical device innovations, particularly in bridging the gap between research and commercialization to improve patient care. In addition to general pediatric urology, Dr. Blum's special surgical interests are in hypospadias and congenital hydronephrosis.

Dr. Daniel Canter practices at Georgia Urology's Riverdale and Midtown offices. He graduated cum laude from New York University. He later received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine, graduating as the valedictorian. He completed his residency in urology from the University of Pennsylvania. Following this, Dr. Canter pursued specialized fellowship training in urologic oncology at the Fox Chase Cancer Center. Dr. Canter has been awarded many professional affiliations and awards during his career. A few examples of his memberships include the Society for Urologic Oncology (SUO) Clinical Trials Consortium, American Urologic Association (AUA), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) Think Tank. He has also received multiple honors and awards, including the American College of Surgeons Young Fellow's Mentorship Program and the Outstanding Scholar in Urology Award from the University of Pennsylvania's Urology Department.

Dr. Carl Capelouto practices at Georgia Urology's Canton and Woodstock offices. His areas of expertise include erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, low testosterone, vasectomy, voiding difficulties, urinary leakage, overactive bladder, and vaginal prolapse. A graduate of Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Capelouto completed his residency at the Harvard Urology Residency Program and his internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Southeastern Urological Association, and Atlanta Urological Association.

Dr. Wolfgang Cerwinka practices at Georgia Urology's Duluth, Johns Creek, and Sandy Springs offices. His areas of expertise are pediatric urology and treatment of congenital genitourinary diseases. Dr. Cerwinka graduated from Karl Franzens University Graz in Austria. He then completed his residency at the University of Miami in Florida. He also completed fellowships in molecular and cellular physiology at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, and pediatric urology at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Cerwinka was the 2020 recipient of the William F. Meyers, MD Quality Award through his work with the Children's Care Network (TCCN), a physician-led, taxable nonprofit subsidiary corporation of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Dr. Bert Chen practices at Georgia Urology's Conyers and Decatur offices. In addition to general urology, Dr. Chen's areas of expertise include laparoscopic and robotic surgery, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and urologic oncology. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Yale University. He earned his medical degree at Medical College of Georgia where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical school honor society. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of Michigan. Dr. Chen is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Shuvro De practices at Georgia Urology's Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs offices. He graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biochemistry and cell biology from Rice University in Houston, Texas. He completed both medical school and his residency at the University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Following his residency, he completed a pediatric urology fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to receiving numerous awards and recognitions, Dr. De has contributed multiple journal articles and research presentations in pediatric urology. He is a member of the American Urological Association as well as the Society of Pediatric Urology. Dr. De's specialties include pediatric management of spina bifida, robotic surgeries, and voiding dysfunction.

Dr. Walter Z. Falconer practices at Georgia Urology's Hillandale office. His areas of expertise include erectile dysfunction, stone disease, urinary incontinence, and prostate cancer. He received his undergraduate degree from Morehouse College and his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Falconer completed his general surgery and urology residency at Emory University and affiliated hospitals. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He serves on several hospital committees, and served as the chief of surgery at DeKalb Medical Center at Hillandale and the chief of urology at DeKalb Medical Center. Dr. Falconer is a member of the American Urological Association, National Medical Association, Georgia State Medical Association, Atlanta Medical Association, and the Atlanta Urological Society.

Dr. Michael Garcia-Roig practices at Georgia Urology's Decatur, Cumming, and Sandy Springs offices. Committed to improving patient outcomes, Dr. Garcia-Roig has continued to be involved in research, focusing on topics such as vesicoureteral reflux, kidney stones, and spina bifida related outcomes. He is an expert in pediatric urology, and robotic and laparoscopic surgery. His knowledge and expertise have led him to spearhead a variety of research projects. He has published extensively, serving as author or co-author of more than 60 publications, including peer-reviewed articles, reviews, and abstracts. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology, a diplomate of the American Board of Urology, and an active member of the American Urological Association. He also serves as the director of the HAWK Center, the co-director of the Differences of Sexual Differentiation (DSD) clinic, and a member of multiple subcommittees within Georgia Urology.

Dr. Froylan Gonzalez practices at Georgia Urology's Canton and Sandy Springs offices. Dr. Gonzalez earned his bachelor's degree with honors from Williams College. He then graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health. He completed his residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University Medical Center in Saint Louis, Mo. He then served as clinical instructor of the Division of Urology at Washington University from 2006 to 2008 with a clinical specialty in laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Gonzalez also has additional postgraduate training in both laser and robotic surgery, his areas of expertise. He is a member of the American Medical Association and the Southeast section of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Mark A. Haber practices at Georgia Urology's Cumming and Sandy Springs offices. His areas of expertise include female urology, endourology, urologic oncology, and robotic surgery. He received his medical degree from the Emory University School of Medicine and completed an internship in internal medicine there, along with a residency in general surgery. He also completed a residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Andrew J. Kirsch practices at Georgia Urology's Sandy Springs pediatrics office. His areas of expertise include pediatric urology. He has written about vesicoureteral reflux, cryptorchidism, and magnetic resonance urography. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center, where he received two research fellowship awards from the National Institutes of Health. He completed residencies in general surgery and urology at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his fellowship in pediatric urology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where he was an American Foundation for Urologic Disease scholar. He has invented a surgical device and developed an endoscopic technique to correct urinary reflux in children that has become the standard of care worldwide. He is a member of the American Urological Association, American Association of Pediatric Urologists, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Society for Pediatric Urology.

Dr. Lewis S. Kriteman practices at Georgia Urology's Cumming and Roswell offices. In addition to general urology, he has a particular interest in male and female voiding dysfunction, and treatment of enlarged prostate (BPH), utilizing minimally-invasive procedures such as UroLift, Rezūm, and Aquablation. Dr. Kriteman graduated as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Society from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He completed his general surgery and urology residencies at Emory University. He has presented numerous papers at both national and international meetings, and he is a member of the American Urological Association and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Lambda Msezane practices at Georgia Urology's Decatur office. In addition to general urology, she treats prostate cancer, urinary incontinence, and overactive bladder. Dr. Msezane is an expert in robotic and laparoscopic surgery, women's health, and urologic cancers. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, Penn. She completed her residency in surgery and in urology at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Msezane was awarded the American Urology Association's Travel Urology Award, the Novecea Gerald M. Murphy Scholar Award, and the Schoenberg Research Scholar Award at the University of Chicago for her research on prostate, urothelial biology, and bladder cancer.

Dr. Warren Todd Oberle practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta and Sandy Springs offices. Dr. Oberle is a board-certified urologist who specializes in advanced laparoscopy and robotic surgery. He uses his skills in robotics and minimally-invasive surgery to treat prostate, kidney, and bladder cancer as well as benign diseases such as kidney stones, vaginal prolapse, and ureteral obstruction. His primary focus is on urologic oncology, with a particular interest in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate, kidney, and bladder cancer. He works closely with primary care physicians, oncologists, and radiation oncologists to offer treatment tailored to individual patients and their disease. Dr. Oberle completed his general surgery training and urology residency at the University of Maryland after earning a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Joel A. Rosenfeld practices at Georgia Urology's Jasper and Canton locations. Dr. Rosenfeld's areas of urologic expertise are robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and urinary tract reconstruction procedures. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia. He then completed both an internship and his residency at the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences. He also completed postgraduate work in laser surgery, robotic surgery, and laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Rosenfeld is a member of the Southeast Section of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Hal Scherz practices at Georgia Urology's Roswell, Marietta, and Sandy Springs pediatrics offices. He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He performed his surgical and urology residencies at the University of California, San Diego. He completed a fellowship in pediatric urology at the Children's Hospital of San Diego and the University of California, San Diego. He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics – Urology Section, the American Urological Association, Genitourinary Reconstructive Society, UROPAC, American Association of Clinical Urologists, American College of Surgeons, Medical Association of Georgia, and the Greater Atlanta Pediatric Society. Additionally, Dr. Scherz is an associate professor of urology at Emory University School of Medicine and is an original member of the board of directors for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Ambulatory Surgery Center. He is the managing partner of Georgia Urology and Georgia Pediatric Urology.

Dr. Edwin A. Smith practices at Georgia Urology's Midtown, Sandy Springs, and Marietta pediatrics offices. He has a special interest and broad experience in the management of pediatric urinary stone disease and genitourinary reconstructive surgery. A graduate of Davidson College, he received his medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine. His general surgery internship and urology residency were completed at Emory University affiliated hospitals. Dr. Smith completed a two-year postgraduate fellowship in pediatric urology at Egleston Children's Hospital and Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Dr. Smith is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of several professional medical associations, including the American Urological Association, Society for Pediatric Urology, and the Society for Fetal Urology. Dr. Smith is a clinical faculty member at Emory University. He has published numerous scientific articles and book chapters.

Dr. Shaya Taghechian practices at Georgia Urology's Marietta and Woodstock offices. In addition to general urology, Dr. Taghechian's special interests and expertise include prostate health, female urology, urinary control problems, and sexual dysfunction. Dr. Taghechian received her Bachelor of Science in biology and Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Emory University. She remained at Emory University, attending the School of Medicine, where she completed her medical degree. Dr. Taghechian completed a residency in surgery and urology at the University of Texas in Houston. She is a member of the American Urological Association.

Dr. Jerry Yuan practices at Georgia Urology's Cumming and Johns Creek offices. Dr. Yuan is a graduate of Houston Baptist University and received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Yuan completed his general surgery and urology training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a postgraduate fellowship in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery at University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Yuan served as a staff urologist in the U.S. Air Force between 1992 and 1995. Prior to starting his own practice, Dr. Yuan held the appointment of assistant professor of urology at Emory University School of Medicine specializing in general urology and male infertility. He is a member of several medical associations, including the American Urological Association and American Society of Reproductive Medicine. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Yuan is also a Center of Excellence (COE) for the UroLift procedure. As a fellowship-trained specialist in male infertility and microsurgery, Dr. Yuan provides the very latest in diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz practices at Georgia Urology's Riverdale office. His areas of expertise include kidney stones, prostate cancer, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, low testosterone, and erectile dysfunction. He received his medical degree from New York Medical College. He was awarded a summer fellowship in pulmonary medicine at Metropolitan Hospital in New York. He performed his urology residency and completed a surgical internship at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, N.Y. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board certified by the American Board of Urology. Additionally, he is a member of the Atlanta Urological Society and the American Urological Association.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

