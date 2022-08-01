AEA Investors Acquires Burke Porter Group

Positions Advanced Automation and Intelligent Machines Leader for Continued Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors' ("AEA" or the "Firm") Middle Market Private Equity team announced that it has acquired Burke Porter Group Company ("BPG" or the "Company") from CEL Global Investment Fund, L.P. ("CGIF").

BPG is a leading global provider of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. BPG's global team operates across 21 manufacturing facilities and includes more than 500 engineers and technicians who specialize in designing, engineering and assembling precision machines and automation solutions for a variety of niche applications. The Company's solutions enable the leading edge of innovation such as large-scale diagnostics for personalized medicine, automated production of medical devices, in-line and aftermarket testing of autonomous and safety systems for vehicles, as well as advanced manufacturing for a range of other end markets.

AEA has an extensive history of partnering with leading companies in the industrial technology and automation industries to achieve growth and operational improvements. Current and past investments include Dematic, Evoqua Water Technologies, Excelitas Technologies and ProMach Group.

About Burke Porter Group

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BPG is a leading global supplier of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. BPG focuses on automating high-precision processes, leveraging its capabilities in microfluidics, optical design, additive manufacturing, motion control and software to develop solutions tailored to its customers' needs.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the medical and life sciences and specialty industrial sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 45 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $17 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

About CEL Global Investment Fund, L.P.

CEL Global Investment Fund, L.P. is a private equity fund focusing on cross-border investment opportunities in the technology sector and providing fund management services to institutional investors in Greater China. CGIF was established in 2016 with a dedicated investment advisor based in Hong Kong. Since its acquisition of a controlling stake in BPG, CGIF has partnered with BPG management to support the Company's transformation into a leading global platform of automation solutions. CGIF's other investment interests include advanced manufacturing, mobility technologies, advanced agricultural products and technologies, consumer products, life science products, environmental and resources management, media and telecommunications and wealth protection services.

