Consello Announces Significant Minority Investment in Tidal Partners Company Adds Further to Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, today announced the further expansion of its service offerings through a strategic investment in Tidal Partners, a new investment banking and financial advisory firm. Consello also has added significantly to its growing leadership team with new senior appointments across the business.

The Consello Group (PRNewswire)

Tidal Partners' Co-Founders and Managing Partners, David Handler and David Neequaye, are two of Wall Street's leading technology M&A advisors. In addition to the investment, Tidal Partners and Consello have formed an exclusive commercial partnership whereby Tidal Partners and Consello will work on select M&A and strategic financial advisory assignments together. As part of the new partnership, Consello will soon establish a presence in Palo Alto and Miami in addition to its headquarters in New York.

Separately, Peter Morrow has joined Consello as the Head of Consello's Private Equity Investing Business. Peter is the former Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sycamore Partners and spent almost a decade at Golden Gate Capital prior to that. He began his career at Bain & Co. and is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Stanford University.

Mindy Grossman has joined Consello as a Partner and Chair of the company's Business Development division. Mindy most recently served as President and CEO of WW International (formerly Weight Watchers). She previously served as CEO of HSNi (The Home Shopping Network) where she oversaw a $4 billion direct-to-consumer retail portfolio. Mindy was CEO of IAC Retail, the former parent company to HSNi, and after successfully taking IAC Retail public in 2008, she subsequently became CEO of HSNi. Over her career, Mindy has held leadership roles across top consumer brands including Ralph Lauren and Nike. Mindy has been ranked numerous times in Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Alex Spiro has joined Consello as a Senior Advisor. Alex is a well-known litigator and successful investor. He serves as Chairman of Glassbridge Enterprises and is a board member and strategic advisor to a number of groundbreaking companies.

Peter Mattoon has joined Consello as a Senior Advisor and Chair of the company's Digital Currency Advisory business. Peter is the Founder and Executive Chairman of SCS Financial, a $30 billion RIA, and has over 30 years of experience in investment management. Peter currently serves on the boards of Autograph.io and Brady Brand and is also on the FTX Advisory Board.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. We invest capital to grow companies and we advise clients across industries for growth and market leadership. Consello also offers proprietary business development and digital currency advisory businesses to help companies excel and evolve. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated businesses all on one platform: Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory, Business Development, Investing and Digital Currency Advisory.

Contact: Greg Sandukas, greg.sandukas@consello.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consello