CTI BioPharma to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live call by phone please dial (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international); the conference ID is 0078819. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

August Conferences

CTI BioPharma also announced that it will participate in one-on-one meetings at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2022. Additionally, the Company will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the Stifel Biotech Summer Summit on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:00 am E.T.

The Stifel fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

