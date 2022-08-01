Global X Announces the Hire of Scott Helfstein as Head of Thematic Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Scott Helfstein as Head of Thematic Solutions. The appointment of Dr. Helfstein will bolster the firm's Thematic Growth ETF lineup, which looks beyond traditional geographic or sector exposures, targeting companies poised to benefit from structural shifts in disruptive technology, people and demographics, and adaptations to our physical environment.

Dr. Helfstein most recently served as the Executive Director of Thematic Investing for ETF issuer ProShares, where he was responsible for overseeing the firm's line-up of thematic ETFs. Previously, Dr. Helfstein held senior-level roles at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and BNY Mellon Investment Management, covering market strategy, equity portfolio solutions, thematic investing, tactical market communications, and global macro trends.

"Global X's Thematic Growth ETFs deliver access to a broad set of companies around the world with pure-play exposure to paradigm-shifting themes that reflect long-term, structural trends across geographies and sectors," said Brian Diessner, Head of Sales at Global X. "Dr. Helfstein has an impressive background in thematic investing, with experience across product development, research, and strategy, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive innovation for Global X's clients."

"Between the convergence of several disruptive technologies, new generations of consumers with unique preferences, and an evolving relationship with the physical environment, it's clear that we're living through a cycle of accelerating change," said Helfstein. "Global X is a pioneer in thematic investing, with top-notch product development and research capabilities, and this is an exciting time to be joining such a forward-thinking firm as Head of Thematic Solutions."

The creation of thematic ETFs continues to accelerate. At the end of June 2022, there were 256 thematic ETFsi traded in the U.S. markets, marking a 73% increase from the beginning of 2021.ii Global X has established itself as the global leader in thematic investing, with over a decade of experience and more than 30 targeted products in the space representing around $15 billion in assets under management (AUM).iii

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 90 ETF strategies and around $40 billion in assets under management.iv While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.v Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80 billion in assets under management.vi

Important Disclosures:

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).



