InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Functional Covers for Aglets

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to protect aglets on shoelaces and drawstrings," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented AGLET COVERS. My fun and functional design can be easily applied and changed as desired. They can also be collected or traded as a hobby."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching accessory to protect aglets. In doing so, it offers a unique way to enliven the appearance of shoes, jackets, hoodies, etc. As a result, it could display the wearer's interests and it could spark attention and conversation. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for individuals age 3 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp