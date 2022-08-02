Perennials Enters New Performance Category for Fall 2022

Perennials debuts Hi 'n Dri collection of vegan leathers

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennials Fabrics and Rugs, the leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury performance textiles and accessories, has announced the debut of Hi 'n Dri, a collection of performance vegan leather. The first Perennials collection outside the 100% solution-dyed acrylic category, Hi 'n Dri offers a soft durable vegan leather quality in nine colorways.

Inspired by the desire for leather upholstery on yachts, Hi 'n Dri is crafted with 100% polycarbonate polyurethane. The EPA-approved antimicrobial vegan leather features the buttery hand of natural leather, while maintaining color and texture after prolonged use. Responsibly manufactured during an energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly process, the vegan leather also stays cool to the touch, resulting in maximum comfort. Hi 'n Dri also resists damage from water, sunlight, and bleach cleaning. Hi 'n Dri debuts in hues influenced by the sea, from the deep navy, Blue Jean, to the crisp neutral, Sea Salt.

"We are thrilled to offer designers something completely new from Perennials – vegan leather!" says Ann Sutherland, co-founder and CEO. "While 100% SDA fabrics and rugs remain our bread and butter, Perennials is branching out to satisfy the needs of both residential and hospitality designers. From yacht banquettes to outdoor bar stools, we know designers are going to find endless uses for the Hi 'n Dri collection."

Hi 'n Dri is available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms worldwide. To view the full collection, visit www.perennialsfabrics.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

