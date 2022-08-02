Spark Networks to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

BERLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will release its financial results for its 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, before the market opens.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on August 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the company's financial results. To access the live call, dial 1- 800-225-9448 (US) or +1 203-518-9708 (International) and ask to join the SPARK call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial 1- 877-481-4010 (US) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 46271.

