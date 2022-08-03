Alloy Announces Global Expansion

Banks and Fintechs In 40 Countries Can Now Take Advantage of Alloy's Platform to Fight Fraud And Meet Global Compliance Requirements

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the leading Identity Decisioning Platform for banks and fintech companies, announced its global expansion. Today, Alloy's platform for fraud and risk decisions is available in 40 countries across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Alloy already has an established presence in EMEA, led by Edwina Johnson, and will continue to grow its global presence over the coming months.

Over 300 companies use Alloy's API-based platform to connect to more than 150 data sources and automate identity decisions during account origination and monitor them on an ongoing basis. Over the past seven years, Alloy has helped some of the most innovative banks and fastest growing fintech companies grow and scale operations by allowing them to find more good customers and bring them into their products without increasing the risk of fraud.

"Alloy was a clear choice to bring together our multiple API's and processes as we scale globally," said Paul Becker, founder and CEO, Art Money. "Operating in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand with more to come, we wanted a global tech partner who could grow with us as we unify our onboarding, underwriting, and compliance processes into one flexible, comprehensive, no-code platform."

"We've identified a clear need in the global market for Alloy, particularly with the recent rise in fraud, fines for poor implementation of regulatory requirements, and the growth of embedded finance", said Edwina Johnson, head of Global at Alloy. "We're excited to bring Alloy's unique platform, and team, to companies operating worldwide."

Now live in 40 countries with document verification support for 195 countries, Alloy enables clients to pull in customer information, traditional credit bureau data, and other alternative data through a single point of integration, providing a more complete picture of their customer. With nearly 40 data sources currently supporting global coverage, long-standing data partners like ComplyAdvantage, Onfido, Experian, and GB Group companies play a key role in delivering best-in-class fraud solutions on a global scale.

Alloy has launched new partnerships with global data providers, including:

Codat

FullCircl

Global Data Consortium

Nova Credit

Prove

Sift

Trulioo

Veriff

"In our borderless world, the ability to offer robust data sets that span the globe has never been more imperative. As proponents of a global-first approach, we are keen on collaborating with Alloy to ensure our customers around the world can navigate the complexities of KYC, KYB and Watchlist requirements to onboard entities with ease," said Garient Evans, SVP, Identity Solutions at Trulioo.

To learn more about Alloy, visit https://www.alloy.com

About Alloy



Alloy helps over 300 banks and fintech companies make safe and seamless fraud, credit, and compliance decisions. Founded in 2015 and backed by leading investors from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer, and Canapi Ventures, Alloy's platform connects companies to more than 150 data sources of KYC/KYB, AML, credit, and compliance data through a single API to help create a future without fraud. Learn more at https://www.alloy.com

