Boston Heart Diagnostics Launches Industry-Leading Small-Volume Product Line with over 40 Dried Blood Spot Tests

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, a clinical laboratory within the Eurofins network of companies, announced its launch today of a broad range of tests with a dried blood spot collection. The sample is collected at home or in a healthcare provider's office using drops of blood from a fingertip, applied onto special paper, and shipped to the laboratory in a prepaid mailer for analysis.

Boston Heart is poised to become a world leader in dried bloodspot testing for a broad range of applications including cardiovascular risk factors, type 2 diabetes, and wellness assessments for cognitive, nutritional, women's, and men's health. These innovative and convenient tests, available to healthcare providers and their patients, are especially valuable when venous blood draws are inconvenient or inaccessible. Boston Heart dried bloodspot testing is a highly accurate and reliable process, has been extensively validated, and has an average correlation of 96% with liquid venous blood.

Healthcare providers can order clinically curated test panels, and further customize them or create their own custom panels from over 40 biomarker options. A kit is provided to the patient containing clear instructions and everything needed for self-collection of blood from a fingertip, which dries on a special collection card. The patient then mails the sample to the laboratory using a provided prepaid mailer where the sample is analyzed using highly accurate and precise state-of-the-art equipment and confidentially reported via a secure portal. Results are typically reported within a week after collection.

