Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month Year-To-Date

















July 2022 July 2021 % Chg June 2022 %

Chg July 2022 July 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,020 9,848 1.8 % 10,255 -2.3 % 10,587 9,981 6.1 % Index options (contracts, k) 2,623 1,918 36.7 % 2,842 -7.7 % 2,556 1,876 36.2 % Futures (contracts, k) 187 224 -16.7 % 201 -6.9 % 231 233 -1.1 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,437 1,398 2.8 % 1,634 -12.1 % 1,727 1,783 -3.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 77 75 2.0 % 83 -7.8 % 97 86 13.5 % Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k) 29,085 34,333 -15.3 % 33,799 -13.9 % 37,244 55,696 -33.1 % European Equities (€, mn) 10,026 7,146 40.3 % 10,226 -2.0 % 11,602 7,367 57.5 % EuroCCP Cleared Trades2 (k) 111,792 100,768 10.9 % 116,357 -3.9 % 922,581 693,794 33.0 % EuroCCP Net Settlements2 (k) 805 828 -2.8 % 839 -4.0 % 6,109 5,619 8.7 % Australian Equities3 (AUD, mn) 629 672 -6.4 % 877 -28.3 % 829 672 23.4 % Japanese Equities3 (JPY, bn) 163 77 112.9 % 147 11.5 % 151 77 96.5 % Global FX ($, mn) 39,085 33,072 18.2 % 40,521 -3.5 % 40,533 34,495 17.5 %

1 Canadian Equities data reflects MatchNow and also now reflects Cboe's acquisition of NEO effective on June 1, 2022. 2 Aggregrate figures for the month and then the totals year-to-date 3 Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021.

July 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Average daily volume (ADV) in SPX options expiring on the trade date reached an all time high at 880k contracts, accounting for 42 percent of all S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume.

SPX Weeklys Tuesday and Thursday options continued their strong debut, with total volume of 4.8 million Tuesday options and 4.6 million Thursday options traded in July.

ADV in Mini-SPX (XSP) options surpassed 31k contracts in July, the highest month since March 2020 .

Canadian Equities

Cboe BIDS Canada, a new Canadian equities block trading venue that launched in February, set an ADV record in its Conditional Order Book for the second consecutive month with 1.09 million shares per day traded on average in July.

European Equities and Derivatives

Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 24.7 percent in July, the highest month since January 2016 .

Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 35 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market in July, a record high and making it the largest platform of its type for the fourth successive month (Source: big xyt).

EuroCCP cleared 6.1 million sides on Euronext's stock exchanges in Amsterdam , Brussels , Paris and Lisbon during July under the preferred clearing model, a record high and up 57.4 percent on the previous high of 3.9 million sides cleared in June 2022 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

