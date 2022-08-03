CLEANLIFE® Hires Machi as Director of Research & Development

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and smart home technology, is excited to announce the addition of Nico Machi as the Director of Research and Development.

Machi is a seasoned engineering professional with 32 years of experience overall with the last 22 years working specifically with LED technology. Along with his educational background that includes a B.S. in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Nico has acquired 17 patents, many awards and hold a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Among his many accomplishments at Honeywell, Mr. Machi has been a leading figure in the development of the first LED position lights and anti-collision lighting systems for major aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. He was the lead project engineer for the first FAA Certified LED forward position light.

More recently, Nico has worked for GE Lighting, EYE Lighting and Luminance Brands in the development of commercial and industrial applications for LED lighting and ceiling fans.

CLEANLIFE ® CEO Justin Miller commented on the hiring, "Nico's track record and experience with LED's will help CLEANLIFE ® continue to provide our customers with a level of expertise and knowledge that is second to none in the lighting industry."

About CLEANLIFE®

CLEANLIFE® was founded in 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio with a focus on supplying LED lighting as a cleaner, more versatile, and more energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting. While CLEANLIFE® continues to supply LED lighting products that improve energy efficiency and the environment, the future of LED lighting is Finding a Better Way™ to connect people with their homes and create productive, comfortable living environments. Smart products developed by CLEANLIFE® will make this connection for consumers by allowing them to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart device for a truly personal experience.

For more information, please visit www.cleanlife.com or email info@cleanlife.com

