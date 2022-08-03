Help at Home Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Women

Help at Home Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Women

Company's Third "Forbes Best Employer" Designation Since 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the largest national provider of in-home, personal care services for seniors, announced today that it has been named #14 on Forbes 2022 List of America's Best Employers for Women. The just-released Forbes list names Help at Home as one of the top on its list of 400 best employers for women in the country. The designation comes from data from more than 30,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S.

Help at Home Named by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women (PRNewswire)

"We're sincerely honored to be named by Forbes as one of its top ranking Best Employers for Women," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "We're focused on elevating our employees and caregivers – a great majority of whom are women. By providing the support mechanisms they need, we ensure they have the best work environment possible, empowering them to do what they are so passionate about, every day."

Read the Forbes article here. This Forbes designation is the third such "Best Employer" designation Help at Home has received since 2021. Help at Home was named as one of Forbes Best Employers for New Grads, as well on the Forbes list for Best Employer in Illinois and in Indiana.

Brittany Gonzales, is one of Help at Home's 50,000 employees and serves as a quality administrator. She joined the company as a caregiver and credits the organization's flexible scheduling to allow her to work part-time and complete her undergraduate degree and in pursuit of her master's degree. "Without the ongoing support of my supervisors and colleagues, I would not be where I am in my career today and I'm so excited about my future with this organization," she said.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the largest national provider of in-home, personal care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based care services to help seniors and individuals living with disabilities in their homes, the preferred setting of care. During the second quarter of 2022, Help at Home, with more than 190 branch locations across 11 states, provided in-home, community-based services to more than 65,000 clients monthly with the help of 47,000 highly trained caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

About Forbes Best Employers for Women List

The Best Employers for Women were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 30,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Women. Read the Report here.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations

Ktrenaman@helpathome.com

Contact: 502-445-4126

Help at Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/Help At Home, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Help at Home