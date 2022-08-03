InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Patient Transfer Device (OSK-220)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife is employed in the medical field and I wanted to create a safer way for her to transfer patients," said an inventor, from Pawcatuck, Conn., "so I invented the SIT TO STAND. My design could help to prevent discomfort and injuries for patients, workers and caregivers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to transfer patients to and from various locations such as a bed, chair, wheelchair, etc. In doing so, it increases safety, comfort and convenience. It also reduces the risk of injury. The invention features a practical portable design that is easy to operate, so it is ideal for hospitals, medical facilities and individuals with various physical limitations or disabilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

