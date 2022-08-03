Truett-Hurst, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Emilie Eliason as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective August 1, 2022. Ms. Eliason is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Eliason most recently served as General Manager of Geodesy Wine, a social enterprise wine company, with all proceeds from vineyard and wine operations funding a young women's development and leadership program. Prior to Geodesy, Ms. Eliason was Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Sales & Innovation at Crimson Wine Group where she led Crimson's innovation efforts to bring new wines and experiences to life. Ms. Eliason was previously Vice President of Marketing at J Vineyards & Winery where she managed Marketing, Public Relations and Consumer Sales. Emilie has over twenty years of extensive brand marketing and direct marketing experience from her roles at Gallo, Treasury Wine Estates, Diageo and Clorox. Emilie has a BA from Amherst College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Emilie's innovative leadership experience and her deep understanding of the Direct -to-Consumer model will be very valuable to Truett Hurst as the Company enters the next phase of growth," said Dan Carroll, the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Truett Hurst at such a pivotal time. The business has great momentum with an excellent wine portfolio, talented team and unique experiences at the property. I look forward to building and expanding on what Paul has created over the past few years," said Ms. Eliason.

Paul Dolan, the co-founder of the Company, has served as its CEO since November 1, 2018. He will remain a board member of the Company.

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTC: THST) is a holding company and its sole asset is the controlling equity interest in H.D.D. LLC., an innovative super-premium, ultra-premium and luxury wine sales, marketing and production company based in the acclaimed Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County, California. Truett-Hurst, Inc. is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

