TWEEN GIRLS' BRAND, EVSIE™ EXPANDS COLLECTION IN 100 MAURICES STORES

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading apparel retailer Maurices is expanding its tween girls' brand, Evsie™ to an additional 100 Maurices stores. Starting early August, the Evsie collection will be available in 150 Maurices stores and online at www.maurices.com.

Evsie is a style shop, available only at Maurices, for the tween girl (sizes 8-12) to help discover unique style in a fun, playful and supportive way with a comfortable approach to inspire confidence. Evsie is fashion tailored for tweens with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease.

"We are excited to continue the growth of Evsie and offer our tween collection to more customers in our stores across the U.S. and Canada," stated David Kornberg, CEO of Maurices. "I'm pleased with the traction Evsie has gained in a short amount of time. We believe there's further growth opportunities within the market space, which is why we are tripling our store count now with further plans to expand in the near future."

Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection is anchored by denim in 9 leg shapes, 2 rises and 8 washes, bringing stretchable comfort to fashion-forward style. Evsie's StyleSuperStars are everyday essentials made with extra love and priced just right. Classic graphic tees with positive messages and specialty graphic tees offer fashionable options in both short-sleeve and sleeveless silhouettes.

The Evsie collection also offers adaptive clothing with soft, comfortable fabrics, easy on and off Velcro closures and extra wide openings to fit the needs of more girls and make getting dressed a little easier. The collection is currently available in front tie tees and wrap skirts and will expand to more categories later this year. The styles are available in multiple colors and retail from $16.90-$18.90.

"The positive feedback from customers on the fashion, quality, value, and age appropriateness has been tremendous," said Kornberg.

The brand previously launched an inaugural partnership with Kind Campaign, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and healing to the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying through their global movement, school assemblies, documentary film, and educational curriculums. Together, Maurices and its loyal customers, recently donated nearly $20,000 to support the organization.

Visit www.maurices.com for more information on Evsie and follow on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Evsie™

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com/evsie.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

