JELD-WEN Announces Leadership Changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Gary S. Michel as chair and CEO. Upon his resignation, the Board appointed Kevin C. Lilly, most recently the company's executive vice president and chief information officer, as interim CEO. In addition, current independent director David G. Nord, former chairman and CEO of Hubbell Incorporated, was elected chair of JELD-WEN's Board of Directors. The Board has initiated a comprehensive search for a new CEO, including consideration of both internal and external candidates.

"We appreciate Gary's leadership and contributions to the company during his tenure," commented Nord. "JELD-WEN remains committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders. We have confidence in Kevin's leadership and will work closely with him and the management team to ensure that this change is seamless for our customers, shareholders and associates. The Board is committed to conducting a thorough search to identify the best candidate to lead JELD-WEN's continued growth and transformation."

Lilly said, "I am honored to serve in this role at this important time. JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality building products with talented people and world-class brands. I look forward to working alongside the Board, our leadership team and associates to realize our full potential."

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

