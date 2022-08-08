InventHelp Inventor Develops Aluminum Can Stabilizing Packaging (TRO-501)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a packaging company and I see damaged products due to poor stacking efforts," said the inventor from Leamington, Ontario. "I thought of this idea to help stabilize a can while it is stacked on top of another, ultimately securing the product for transit or display."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending TYCANN that provides new packaging concept or accessory that would be applied to the aluminum cans used for packaging cannabis infused beverages. This would allow cans to be stacked on top of others without falling over. It would allow retailers to optimize space on shelves and would allow cans to be stacked on heavy full pallets. Additionally, this prevents beverage contents from being spilled and wasted, ultimately helping save money.

